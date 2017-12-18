St. Lucia Diabetes and Hypertension Association donates insulin to DominicaSt. Lucia News Online - Monday, December 18th, 2017 at 3:21 PM
The St. Lucia Diabetes and Hypertension Association (SLDHA) is continuing in its efforts to help Dominicans with Diabetes, following the ravages of Hurricane Maria, which took a toll on the public health system.
Through a partnership with Tenacia Global and the St. Lucia Public Health Diabetes Project, the Association donated 500 vials of insulin to health officials in Dominica, at a short ceremony in the country’s capital, Roseau, on Saturday December 9, 2017.
Thanks so much. Much appreciated
Thank You St Lucia!!!! It may be meaningless if you are not a diabetic
but if you are you will realize how crucial that is for those who are in need
Once again BIG THANK YOU