The St. Lucia Diabetes and Hypertension Association (SLDHA) is continuing in its efforts to help Dominicans with Diabetes, following the ravages of Hurricane Maria, which took a toll on the public health system.

Through a partnership with Tenacia Global and the St. Lucia Public Health Diabetes Project, the Association donated 500 vials of insulin to health officials in Dominica, at a short ceremony in the country’s capital, Roseau, on Saturday December 9, 2017.

