Beginning June, 1st 2018, the Sickle Cell Cares Foundation launched its #iamsicklecell social media campaign. Our first social media campaign for World Sickle Cell Day 2015 engaged over 100,000 people both locally and internationally and in 2016, our social media video campaign reached 30,000. This year we aim to surpass this number by including new social media platforms.

To participate

1. Take a photo wearing something RED!

2. Tag photo with #iamsicklecell & @sicklecellcares

3. Post to any of our social media pages

4. Like & Follow us!

5. WIN!

The photo with the most likes wins! Prizes include:

1st Prize: One hand-painted photo by Legendary Artist Earl Etienne!

2nd Prize: Dinner for two at The Great Old House!

3rd Prize: Gift certificate to the Glam Day Spa!

Other Activities include; a panel discussion entitled “Sickle Cell & You: Chronic Disease Management after a Disaster” with health professionals, health service providers, and health contributors in Dominica. AND a health fair entitled; “Sickle Cell Saturday!” We encourage all persons and families with Sickle Cell Disease to participate and register with the Foundation to keep updated.

For the last 5 years, as part of its humanitarian and patriotic responsibility, the Sickle Cell Cares Foundation (SCCF) provides a range of services for Sickle Cell Disease clients and their families that includes general awareness, counselling services, and education to assist clients in learning about their illness, methods of disease control and pain management. We also engage in educational presentations and seminars for medical, education, health/human service professionals, and the general public; support group activities and the promotion of educational and recreational normalization activities.

UNESCO has designated June 19th as World Sickle Cell Day. This year the SCCF, in addition to its mandate, will aim to combat the currently occurring Gender Based Violence issues which act as stressors leading to further complications and co-morbidity of sickle cell disease.