Minister for Health and Social Services, Dr. Kenneth Darroux has said the arrival of the Chinese Navy Hospital Ship, Ark Peace marks a new milestone in the bilateral bond that exists between the two countries.

He was speaking at a welcome ceremony for the ship held on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard on Friday.

“The arrival of the Peace Ark is yet another manifestation of this extraordinary friendship and takes the deep and strong relationship between the People’s Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica to a whole new level and marks a new milestone in the two countries bilateral bond,” he said.

According to Dr. Darroux, the “harmonious mission” will provide humanitarian services to Dominicans in a time of need and as the island recovers from the ravages of Hurricane Maria.

He said it underscores the continued commitment of the People’s Republic of China to provide support to the Commonwealth of Dominica in the area of health.

He mentioned further that over the years the health sector in Dominica has been receiving tremendous support from the People’s Republic of China.

“A little over four years ago an Eye Care Mission benefited 85 Dominicans patients…,” he stated.

Meantime, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency LU Kun said the visit again confirms that the Chinese government will do its utmost to support the economic and social betterment of Dominica.

He said he strongly believes that under the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) government the “brave Dominican people” will rebuild the country.

He thanked the officials and the medical staff of the Peace Ark for the visit.

The ship will remain in Dominica till October 19 and up to 600 people are expected to be accommodated for health services beginning on October 13.

A range of services will be offered to the public including; gastroentology general surgery, Gastroenterology, gynecology which deals with the female reproductive system, males and their prostate, respiratory, dental, dermatology, traditional Chinese medicine to name a few.