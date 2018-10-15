Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit provided a comprehensive update on the country’s healthcare strategy while speaking at a town hall meeting in Canada on Sunday.

He explained that the wheels for advancing the health care system have long been in motion, and highlighted that the new National Hospital (which is under construction) is just a part of the entire undertaking.

“This government has been dedicated to acquiring advanced medical equipment and ensuring that we have more specialist doctors in our country, such as the many Dominican doctors who we sent on several scholarships to various universities to obtain specialised training to be able to provide better care to our citizens,” he said.

In outlining the vision for the hospital, the prime minister noted that when complete, it will be “a modern hospital, not only with the physical structure, but also with the services provided there.”

After the passage of Hurricane Maria, the Government of Dominica, in collaboration with the Government of the Peoples Republic of China, revised and modified the designs of the hospital to ensure that damage will be minimal in the event of another hurricane.

Prime Minister Skerrit revealed that the government of Mexico released the funds to the United Nations agency in charge of designing and constructing the Marigot hospital facility, which will significantly expedite access to healthcare in northern Dominica.

When complete, the facility is going to house a wide range of x-ray and specialised diagnostic equipment to lessen the dependence on seeking medical care in Roseau.

With the new SMART health centre in La Plaine nearing completion, the prime minister lauded the facility for setting a new benchmark for climate resilient construction in Dominica.

“[The La Plaine health centre] possesses a number of climate resilient elements,” he said, explaining that “the centre is equipped with renewable energy systems, independent sources of water and sufficient storage and capacity to carry out its daily functions normally, in the event of a storm,” he stated.