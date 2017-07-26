Country Program Specialist (CPS) at the Pan American Health Organization, Shirley Augustine, has stated that in order to combat the rise in Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs), there must be a “Whole of society” approach taken where all sectors should play a role in producing a healthy society.

NCDs such as heart disease, cancers, hypertension and diabetes are seen as a major public health problem in Dominica with evidence of significant burden on the health and well-being of the population. These diseases are in the top ten leading causes of death in Dominica.

Speaking at a consultation on an NCD Policy and Plan of Action on Wednesday, July 26th at the University of the West Indies (U.W.I.) Open Campus, Augustine said that sectors such as Agriculture, and the education system at schools should all play a part in the drive towards having health-influenced public policies and seek to develop the practice of distributing healthy foods.

“These include and are not limited to; Ministry of Health, Agriculture which is responsible for food security and healthy choices should not be more expensive than the unhealthy choices; there is need to look at the curriculum school feeding programs and to ensure that healthy snacks are served at school,” she said.

She added that she believes there is a need to decrease or limit the unhealthy foods imported to Dominica, especially those “with high sodium content.”

Augustine stressed that having a healthy society is “everybody’s business,” and the various sectors must come on board as the Ministry of Health cannot do it on its own.

“So it is not a Ministry of Health thing, it is everybody’s business; health in all policies, because the Ministry of Health on its own cannot do it. Finance, the private sectors, NGO’s, individuals, whoever you are, it is everybody’s business,” she stated.

According to Augustine, PAHO has been promoting health in all policies, which is an approach to public policies that “systematically takes into account the health implication of decisions, synergies and avoids unhelpful impacts in order to improve population health.”

She added that the introduction of healthy living into public policies needs to start with activities that are sponsored by the government.

Not only will this cause them to “lead by example,” but it also serves as a way of cutting costs, she noted.

“As a concept, it reflects the principles of legitimacy, accountability, transparency, and access to information, participation, sustainability, and collaboration across the sectors and levels of government. Let us lead by example. We need to have both the theory and the practical. We can begin with a policy on food served at government sponsored workshops and other functions. A healthy fruit bowl costs six dollars, compared to the unhealthy snacks I see we are being served which cost seventeen dollars per person,” she added.

Augustine advocates that a healthy public policy should be valued because “health and health equity have values in their own right and are important prerequisites for achieving many other societal goals.”

She remarked that public policies in all sectors and at different levels of governance can have “a significant impact on population health and health equity.”