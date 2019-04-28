Henderson says no need for electoral reform; Commonwealth recommends otherwise

Chairman of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) campaign team, Vince Henderson has dismissed calls for electoral reform in Dominica.

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and another special interest group on the island, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), have been advocating for electoral reform to be implemented in Dominica before the next general election constitutionally due in 2020 but which could be called at anytime before that date.

Speaking at a DLP news conference on Friday, April 26, 2019 to launch the DLP’s candidate for the Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique constituency, Henderson stated, “I depart from my party when they talk about reform. I don’t think that there is need for an electoral reform. I think there is need for continued enhancement of the electoral process so that we ensure that as we move as a developing country, we can enhance greater efficiencies and accuracy in the electoral process.”

He continued, “Every report from every observer group have come to one conclusion: that elections in Dominica have been free and fair. You only fix something that is broken. I [wouldn’t] even venture into the reform mode for elections.”

Henderson referenced what he said is a recent report from the Commonwealth Secretariat which, according to him, has concluded that while there are some things that can be done to improve the elections system in Dominica, “there’s nothing amiss with the process.”

He conceded that the electoral process needs to be improved but insisted that nothing is wrong with it.

“I think we need to be honest with ourselves. The losing parties have always found a problem with the system, the same one that got them to office in 1995,” Henderson argued. “Therefore, I believe if we’re having an honest conversation on the electoral process, let’s talk of enhancing the system but not giving the impression that something was amiss.”

Some memory and a little bit of research has revealed that Henderson’s assertion does not accurately reflect the findings of the Commonwealth Observer Mission which was in Dominica for the 2014 general election. In its report, the mission does state that “the election was free for entry and the casting of the ballot, and credibility and transparency of the electoral process can be claimed.” However the Mission also concludes that “the election was not necessarily fair, due to: the lack of balance, and in some cases lack of professionalism of the media; the absence of campaign finance regulations and the resultant lack of transparency on financing, coupled with the exponentially increased expense associated with campaigning.”

The report also cited “multiple instances of treating and bribery, including the transportation of electors to the island to vote and the apparent abuses of incumbency, including a lack of impartiality in the provision of public services.”

Based on those findings, the Commonwealth Observer Mission proposed a number of recommendations for consideration. These include legislative reform to ensure, among other things, that “the financial independence of the Electoral Commission be provided for by statute rather than through, as was seemingly the case, assurances provided by the Minister of Finance.”

With regard to campaign finance legislation, the Mission proposed that “the Electoral Commission, guided by international best practice, draft appropriate reforms for national discussion and debate” and specifically recommended that the legislative reform should require “each political party to file a return within 28 days of the election, detailing the expenditure of funds spent on the campaign.” It said this should be carried out at a national and constituency level. The Mission also called for a review of the role and composition of the Integrity Commission “to allow for the strengthening of auditing and reporting mechanisms during an elections cycle, and in particular, to oversee campaign financing.”

Other recommendations made by the Commonwealth Observer Mission include greater controls on the use of state resources, “as well as renewed consideration and better management of when state goods and services are delivered to constituents,” prompt facilitation of public debate on the revision of legislation guiding the compilation of the voters’ register, and for elections to be more reflective of the wishes of persons resident in the Commonwealth of Dominica. It was the view of the Mission that any outcomes of this process should be acted on “as expediently as possible.”

The recommendations from the report of the Commonwealth Observation Mission can be found in the Conclusions and Recommendations section on page 20, Chapter Six of the report.