High Court grants $300,000 bail to St. Lucian charged with murderDominica News Online - Thursday, January 24th, 2019 at 1:18 PM
The high court has granted bail to St. Lucian, Fimbar Mohamed Greenidge of Ravine Poison, in the sum of three hundred thousand dollars with two sureties.
Greenidge was on remand after being charged with the murder of Chris Blanc from Fond Cole.
Blanc went missing on December 30, 2016 after spending some time with friends in St. Joseph.
On January 5, 2017, his lifeless and partly decomposed body was discovered in a small precipice in the heights of St. Joseph.
As part of his bail conditions, Greenidge is required to report every day to the Roseau Police station and must reside at Bath Estate. He is not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and is to surrender all his travel documents and not apply for any. He is also forbidden from travelling.
He is represented by Zena Moore Dyer.
Meantime, the court also granted bail to Hendricks Peters in the sum of EC$200,000.00 with two sureties.
Hendricks Peters was arrested and charged for the August 8 murder of Ezron Roberts.
According to the police, Roberts, an adult male of Montine, Grand Bay, was shot at 9:20 am on Wednesday, Aug 8, on Kennedy Avenue, at the intersection of Kings Lane, in Roseau.
He received two gunshot wounds, one to the face and the other to his leg. Roberts was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
As part of his bail conditions, Peters is to report to the Roseau Police Station every Monday and Friday and to surrender all his travel documents and not interfere with the prosecution’s witnesses.
7 Comments
….that court system doing. Killers should be placed behind bars with no chance of bail or parol. Dominica court is pure f****. That system needs change bad and now
Is all about money smh,peoples live are worthless in Dominica,Broken justice system.Men kill people the get to walk all over free on bail.Only in Dominica.
Just ridiculous he should be in jail until his court case. Allowing bail increases the potential for more violence and putting members of the public at risk.
murderers out on bail….walking with their eyes close
I worked in the court system for years, I never once saw people accused and charged with murder got bailed. Its a new day!!
Only in Dominica. There is no law in a dictatorship.
This is bull crap. That man should be locked up in jail until his case is called. That man should not be given bail. Bullcrap. This is a travesty of justice. Are the judges scared of Zena, the bajan?