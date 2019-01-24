The high court has granted bail to St. Lucian, Fimbar Mohamed Greenidge of Ravine Poison, in the sum of three hundred thousand dollars with two sureties.

Greenidge was on remand after being charged with the murder of Chris Blanc from Fond Cole.

Blanc went missing on December 30, 2016 after spending some time with friends in St. Joseph.

On January 5, 2017, his lifeless and partly decomposed body was discovered in a small precipice in the heights of St. Joseph.

As part of his bail conditions, Greenidge is required to report every day to the Roseau Police station and must reside at Bath Estate. He is not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and is to surrender all his travel documents and not apply for any. He is also forbidden from travelling.

He is represented by Zena Moore Dyer.

Meantime, the court also granted bail to Hendricks Peters in the sum of EC$200,000.00 with two sureties.

Hendricks Peters was arrested and charged for the August 8 murder of Ezron Roberts.

According to the police, Roberts, an adult male of Montine, Grand Bay, was shot at 9:20 am on Wednesday, Aug 8, on Kennedy Avenue, at the intersection of Kings Lane, in Roseau.

He received two gunshot wounds, one to the face and the other to his leg. Roberts was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

As part of his bail conditions, Peters is to report to the Roseau Police Station every Monday and Friday and to surrender all his travel documents and not interfere with the prosecution’s witnesses.