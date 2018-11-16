Assistant Chief Education Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Blaize has called on the higher level institutions in Dominica to place more emphasis on training at the Early Childhood Level.

Speaking at a National Early Childhood Development Symposium held earlier this week, Dr. Blaize said, “We want to ensure that we have the professionalization of the Early Childhood Sector and this starts with continuous professional growth and development, training for our Early Childhood Educators and certification so that they can establish themselves as professionals.”

He requested that that sort of premium is placed on training and also to ensure that Early Childhood Educators make themselves available to continuous training in the field.

“Because it is only with training and professional growth that we can deliver the service that we expect,” Dr. Blaize stated.

The event was held under the Theme: “My Love, My Home, My Dominica- Building a Resilient Nation Beginning at Early Childhood”.