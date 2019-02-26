President of Dominica and Chief Scout, His Excellency Charles A. Savarin, is continuing his drive to breathe new life into the Scouting Movement in Dominica. His Excellency has therefore decided to embark on a series of meetings with scout leaders across the island. The aim is to provide a forum for candid discussions about the needs and concerns of the troops and to articulate recommendations to develop scouting in Dominica.

His Excellency the President understands the importance of institutions such as scouting, to the development of the youth and its role in nurturing well-rounded individuals who will make valuable contributions to society. The Chief Scout hopes to reignite the spirit of scouting that was started in Dominica in 1929 by Canon Barrett, J.O Aird and others.

For this reason, His Excellency, the Chief Scout, has already met in his office with Scout Leaders of the Newtown/Kingshill Scout Troop on Wednesday, 6th February, 2019; the 3rd Mahaut Scout Troop on Friday, 8th February, 2019; the Castle Bruce Scout Troop on Wednesday, 13th February, 2019 and the Kalinago Scout Troop on Friday, 15th February, 2019.

His Excellency, the President, will hold his next set of meetings with leaders of the Cochrane Scout Troop on Friday, February 22, 2019 and with leaders of the 4th St Alphonsus Scout Troop on Friday, March 1, 2019.

The Chief Scout will receive leaders of the Penville, Roseau, Grand Bay, Portsmouth, St Joseph, and Paix Bouche Scout Troops through to March 15, 2019.

His Excellency is assisted in his series of meetings by Chief Scout Commissioner Dr Mallet Marie, and Deputy Chief Scout Commissioner Mr Kenrick Lecointe.