Members of Parliament voted today on the Brexit plan proposed by British Prime Minister Theresa May for the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union according to a Guardian report.

The UK’s departure is set to take place on March 29th with or without an agreed plan, the latter scenario has the potential to be catastrophic for the UK and its 3.6 million EU citizens.

It was widely held that Theresa May was expected to lose the vote by a wide margin — some predicting the bill would be defeated by between 100 or 200 votes.

The votes came in with UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan being crushed by 432 votes to 202, a historic defeat.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a no confidence vote for Wednesday, it’s unclear what happens next with Britain’s exit from the European Union 73 days away.

