‘How well you do is determined by you’, Sam Raphael to students

Owner of the Jungle Bay Villas, Sam Raphael has shared some insight with students of various secondary schools on island who are participating in the 50 More Youth Summit 2019, on ways they can be successful leaders, entrepreneurs and socially responsible people.
Raphael was delivering the feature address at the launch of the 50 More Youth Summit 2019 held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Monday.
“50 More” is an initiative of I am a Girl Barbados, launched on the occasion of Barbados’ 50th year of Independence with the aim to challenge the minds of both girls and boys throughout the region, so that they desire to become well rounded contributing members of society.
“Where you are today and who you are today and the habits you develop today will determine whether or not you are successful,” Raphael said.
He told students that they are not going to change much as they go through life, “so if you think that something is going to happen and you are going to end up being a successful doctor, a successful lawyer, a successful entrepreneur, that’s not going to happen.”
“You are who you are going to be and the habits that you develop, that, is going to determine whether you are successful or not,” he stated. “That is just the way life is.”
He further advised that when one is hit with difficulties, the only thing that individual will have to fall back on is not what is in their pocket, in the bank, “but what you have within you; what you have developed. What you’ve learned; the habit you have developed, the reputation you’ve developed. That’s your strength and that’s the only thing of value to you.”
Raphael said as the students entered the program, it is an opportunity to look into their preparation.
“How well you do is strictly determined by you,” he stated.
The businessman is of the view that the only thing that limits someone from achieving anything is what is inside of their head.
The goal of the youth summit which is being hosted by “I Have A Right Foundation” led by Valarie is to build the capacity of in-school youth to be advocates and leaders within their schools and communities. It aims to engage over 150 in-school boys and girls between the age of 14 – 17, in casting a positive vision for themselves and their country over the next 50 years.
As Dominica continues to rebuild post Hurricane Maria, the 50 More Youth Summit is strategically designed to inspire a generation of change makers to see themselves as relevant to building peaceful and sustainable communities in Dominica and beyond, its organizers have said.
Supported by the United States Embassy to the Eastern Caribbean, I Have A Right Foundation is hosting this Summit under the theme “Developing the Leadership, Entrepreneurial Mindset, and Social Empowerment of 21st Century Youth.”
12 Comments
I cannot enjoy this man anymore… I’ve lost the taste for him since CBI.. ‘giving back’ will never make up for taking advantage of situations and topping Dominicans from having what is theirs… (not yours).
How some people preach such righteousness whilst putting their hand in a nieypit that ain’t theirs… I’ll never know..
How well you do is a Function of several variables: ability to grasp opportunities, God, circumstances, your character, honesty integrity, respect, etc, etc..The flip side is though you may do well while ignoring all the above ..So let the debate begin!!!!.There are some on island who have done exceedingly well , but are not worthy of emulation?? I say NO!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
This advice is placing an unfair burden on these students. There are many capable students in Dominica who could become great given the opportunity. But they have to chase everything from banks, to Ministry, to Ministers who should listen to the rap songs about pants up! So these students can put in all the hard work but if the resources available to them are limited, then how can they be blamed because of the advice: “How well you do is strictly determined by you.”
Is this gentleman offering any scholarship(s) to these students to motivate them to do well? Did he take a loan to begin his business? While I support the importance of motivating students, we have to be practical, and deal with practical issues they are being faced with, and offer some solutions to these issues.
In my opinion, he would have better served these students by also advising them about available resources, and how to successfully negotiate and navigate system.
It’s all nice to motivate students to strive for success in life but I’m left to wonder as to why in many instances reference is hardly ever made about seeking God in such pursuits.
Who came up with this utter absurdity that we as humans, as sole agents, are somehow fully in control of our ‘destiny'(whatever that means) & future?
Beware of the subtle doctrines of humanism especially secular humanism. It’s flawed and hidden within it are subtle satanic ideologies which suggests ‘man is a god or can be as good as God’.
@Channel 1, I could give you a thousand thumbs up for this piece here. Your observation is the problem with the World today. Everyone believes that they are above themselves and there is no other, to stand above them.
But men like David of Old knows differently. He said to God: “Your eyes saw my substance even when it was not yet formed, and in Your book, they were all written; the days fashioned for me when as yet, there were none of them”
His son Solomon said to God: Just give me wisdom and understand to know how to rule over these people, for I am too young to know how. Not only did God give wisdom and understanding, but He also made Solomon one of the richest men of his days.
The future of the young generation is at stake today, because of what they are learning from their older generation. That is just too bad
How well you do is determined not only by you’ but how well you want to front ej How Bubbles fronted on the Villas ownership with funds from crab sales., or in my case CBI funds- Sam Raphael to students
Sam Raphael as a successful business man KNOWS that his successes also depended on the enabling environment. We need to help our youth to deal with their REALITIES more and less on our fanciful illusions.Failure to do so risks making failure to achieve success implicitly ONLY their fault and a condition they maybe deserve.
When I was a young man growing up, from elementary to high school, various government officials and sometimes motivating speakers would come to address us and I will never forget how they would stress the importance of the 3″F’s” 1. Be fair 2. Be friendly 3.Be Firm. Most of them would also talk about the importance of HONESTY. It’s like in church the pastor or priest would always talk about Pro. 14:34 “Godliness makes a nation great, but sin is a disgrace to any people.”
But these words are lost today. No one spells it out so the kids could understand and be motivated to practice what they taught. Instead, they use words like “Habits”, like my good friend Sam Raphael is using. But Sam, what are the habits that they should or should not develop?
You are very right Mr. Rafael. But in Dominica, over the past 15-20 years, it is a bit different. It is how well you suck up to the politicians in office. That is why our main export has become Brains during that period.
Great job Sam Dominica need more people like you to help and advice our youths.
Once upon a time I had a lot of time for Sam and what he achieved. Not anymore though, I hate people that change their alliance and their beliefs to the highest bidder. Sam, how high is Dominica’s stake in your new business?? Or was it a gift of El Supremo for falling in line to his way of thinking??? Sam, I hope all those young people DON’T take a leaf out of your book!
Great job Mr Sam Rafael. That is what we need. We need more motivating positive helpers to move us forward. This message is worthy of attention by everyone even adults and retired people. We definitely need more mentors to dilute the negative models that are very popular in the media.
I was blessed with two motivators during my youth . Their motivating slogans were ” bar cow ban, learning is better than silver and gold.” Later I learnt other lessons…The height that great men reach and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but while their companion slept were toiling upwards in the night….Work with dispatch and do not waist time…..Success is not given . Sam I appreciate your contribution . We need more people to be giving back We need more helpers.