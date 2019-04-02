‘How well you do is determined by you’, Sam Raphael to students

Owner of the Jungle Bay Villas, Sam Raphael has shared some insight with students of various secondary schools on island who are participating in the 50 More Youth Summit 2019, on ways they can be successful leaders, entrepreneurs and socially responsible people.

Raphael was delivering the feature address at the launch of the 50 More Youth Summit 2019 held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Monday.

“50 More” is an initiative of I am a Girl Barbados, launched on the occasion of Barbados’ 50th year of Independence with the aim to challenge the minds of both girls and boys throughout the region, so that they desire to become well rounded contributing members of society.

“Where you are today and who you are today and the habits you develop today will determine whether or not you are successful,” Raphael said.

He told students that they are not going to change much as they go through life, “so if you think that something is going to happen and you are going to end up being a successful doctor, a successful lawyer, a successful entrepreneur, that’s not going to happen.”

“You are who you are going to be and the habits that you develop, that, is going to determine whether you are successful or not,” he stated. “That is just the way life is.”

He further advised that when one is hit with difficulties, the only thing that individual will have to fall back on is not what is in their pocket, in the bank, “but what you have within you; what you have developed. What you’ve learned; the habit you have developed, the reputation you’ve developed. That’s your strength and that’s the only thing of value to you.”

Raphael said as the students entered the program, it is an opportunity to look into their preparation.

“How well you do is strictly determined by you,” he stated.

The businessman is of the view that the only thing that limits someone from achieving anything is what is inside of their head.

The goal of the youth summit which is being hosted by “I Have A Right Foundation” led by Valarie is to build the capacity of in-school youth to be advocates and leaders within their schools and communities. It aims to engage over 150 in-school boys and girls between the age of 14 – 17, in casting a positive vision for themselves and their country over the next 50 years.

As Dominica continues to rebuild post Hurricane Maria, the 50 More Youth Summit is strategically designed to inspire a generation of change makers to see themselves as relevant to building peaceful and sustainable communities in Dominica and beyond, its organizers have said.

Supported by the United States Embassy to the Eastern Caribbean, I Have A Right Foundation is hosting this Summit under the theme “Developing the Leadership, Entrepreneurial Mindset, and Social Empowerment of 21st Century Youth.”