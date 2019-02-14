Dominica has decided to establish a diplomatic presence in the United Arab Emirates and to further develop the bilateral relations that exist between the two countries. The Government of Dominica has appointed His Excellency Ambassador Hubert J. Charles as Resident Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

As Resident Ambassador to The United Arab Emirates, Ambassador Charles will work closely with the Ministry of Foreign & CARICOM Affairs to ensure effective implementation of Dominica’s foreign policy while, representing Dominica’s interests as well as the interests of its nationals residing in the United Arab Emirates and neighboring countries.

Ambassador Charles comes with a wide range of experience having served as Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign and CARICOM Affairs from September 2016 to January 21st, 2019. He also was the National Coordinator for Dominica to the Community of Caribbean and Latin American States (CELAC). Prior to this appointment, Ambassador Charles served as Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the United States and Permanent Representative of Dominica to the Organization of American States, in that capacity he also chaired the Joint Working Group of the OAS Permanent Council and CIDI responsible for negotiating the Social Charter of the Americas. Ambassador Charles also served as President of the Dominica State College from May 2007 to December 2009.

Ambassador Charles has extensive international experience having also worked with UNESCO from 1995 to 2006 as the UNESCO Representative to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean States; Educational Adviser, UNESCO Pretoria, South Africa; UNESCO Representative and Head of Office Maputo, Mozambique; UNESCO Representative and Director, Nigeria and ECOWAS.

Ambassador Charles’ will formally commence his duties following the presentation of his credentials to the authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry of Foreign & CARICOM Affairs welcomes this appointment and looks forward to continue working with Ambassador designate to the UAE Ambassador Hubert J. Charles.

Diplomatic relations were established between the Commonwealth of Dominica and the United Arab Emirates at the level of the United Nations Permanent Representative, on December 17, 2014.