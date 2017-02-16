Another gem of the island, Susanna Williams, at the age of 102 has had her wishes of returning to Dominica granted after living in New York for 19 years.

And she is here to stay.

Hailing from the village of Mopo on the eastern coast of Dominica, Williams grew up in a poor home and so the majority of her meals came from ground provision and a lot of smoked fish “by the barrels”, according to her granddaughter Ruth Augustine, who lived with Williams from since she was a baby.

Augustine told DNO that every week, throughout the entire week, her grandmother would eat ground provision and on Sundays, she would make a special request for only rice and beans.

“Mostly every morning it was green bananas and maybe we would have smoked flying fish. She would stew it up with spinach and at times it would be breadfruit or green bananas we would have for breakfast,” she said.

As part of her daily intake of food and nutrients, Williams drank water to which bitter woods were added. She also never went a day without drinking a tablespoon of Cod Liver Oil, first thing in the morning.

Augustine also said that the main reason for her grandmother returning is simply because she has had enough of the fast paced city life and decided that “It’s time for her to come home.”

“What I think is, she wants to come home and she has told them on numerous occasions that she doesn’t want to die in America. They caught her talking to herself about it and when they overheard her speaking to herself, they realized that they had to take action,” she said.

It is interesting to note that before arriving in Dominica via the Ferry Terminal in Roseau, Williams found it difficult to articulate words. Now that she has arrived, she is indeed making efforts to speak with slow but sure success.

Williams was described by her granddaughter as a woman who “worked very hard.”

“You would find that in those days they had to walk from a distance, they had to walk to the heights to plant their food. Sometimes she would much on the fruits, the cane the coconuts and then she would come home,” Augustine said.

Despite the fact that recently the centenarian had some difficulty in speaking and being quite down, the family has high hopes that once she is re-established in her homeland, she will definitely return to normalcy.

“I believe that when my grandmother gets back and she goes home, I believe that my grandmother, just knowing that she is home, she will feel much better and she will get back to her same ole’ self,” Augustine said.

The only health problem that Williams ever had was gastritis from eating very lightly and in small portions when taking long walking trips from one place to another back in her younger days.

The family plans on celebrating her return and making her stay the best that it can be.