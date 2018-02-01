Budding cricketer, Alick Athanze, returned to Dominica on Thursday morning to a triumphant welcome.

He was met at the Douglas Charles Airport by sports officials and his parents.

Speaking during a live broadcast on state-owned DBS Radio, Athanze said he is happy to be back home.

“I’ve been out for a long time …” he stated.

Anthanze was named the top scorer in the recently held ICC Youth World Cup becoming the second batsman from the West Indies to score two centuries in the same tournament.

Dubbed “the little magician from Dominica” by West Indies Cricket, he finished the tournament with 418 runs, just short of the record of 421 set by Donovan Pagon some 16 years ago.

Despite his achievement, Athanze said he has a long way to go.

“So I will just keep working, continue to do what I do …” he stated.

Anthanaze will be addressing a press conference later on Thursday.