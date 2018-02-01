Alick Athanaze gets triumphant welcome homeDominica News Online - Thursday, February 1st, 2018 at 12:39 PM
Budding cricketer, Alick Athanze, returned to Dominica on Thursday morning to a triumphant welcome.
He was met at the Douglas Charles Airport by sports officials and his parents.
Speaking during a live broadcast on state-owned DBS Radio, Athanze said he is happy to be back home.
“I’ve been out for a long time …” he stated.
Anthanze was named the top scorer in the recently held ICC Youth World Cup becoming the second batsman from the West Indies to score two centuries in the same tournament.
Dubbed “the little magician from Dominica” by West Indies Cricket, he finished the tournament with 418 runs, just short of the record of 421 set by Donovan Pagon some 16 years ago.
Despite his achievement, Athanze said he has a long way to go.
“So I will just keep working, continue to do what I do …” he stated.
Anthanaze will be addressing a press conference later on Thursday.
27 Comments
Great Job young man
Congrats young man make your parents proud. Good luck, may god continues to strengthens your hands to handle the bat.
Wish the young man well. And stop putting politics in everything.
We’re happy for you and we’ll continue to support you all the way,I. hope these bios West Indies selectors don’t let you down.
Following you closely young comrade, you have made us proud!
Wish the young man well, and stop putting politics in everything.
I am so proud of this young man. Even after the adversity of Hurricane Maria, he rose from the rubble and despair to demonstrate what true resilience and determination is. His unwavering statement to Hurricane Maria is I will succeed. He has proven that the best revenge on Hurricane Maria is massive success. THE BEST REVENGE IS ALWAYS MASSIVE SUCCESS.
I pray that his resolve will continue and he will have even more glorious opportunities to entertain nationally, regionally and internationally.
We ALL now have the obligation and responsibility to nurture him and give him and others like him (both male & female in all sports) the support that they so rightfully deserve and require to succeed.
The best way to energize our youth is to create a few big names that others can look up to.
In soccer also – with relations with Brazil, get the Brazil Government to support us with a coach (Foreign Affairs & Min of Sports – that is the easiest thing to do .
Hope for tomorrow, u speak like someone that don’t have a brain.
I didn’t know that the PM had the power to create a hurricane to destroy Dominica . How is he making everyone poor. What nonsense is that.
Congratulations to our star from the nature isle! Some real positive news this week! Wishing you all the best as you continue to represent yourself and family and country on the global stage! we’re looking on, you are doing well!
Well done young man! Take a bow or several. This is just the beginning of greater to come as you continue your personal and professional development in the gentleman’s sport.
Young man the sky is your limit now so please go all the way. Keep working hard and please stay far from everything that destoys young people whether they are legal or not. It would be so great if many more would follow your lead because there is a money to be made in cricket today, though the state of cricket and sports in general are at a record low in Dominica at a time when the vice president of cricket west Indies is from Dominica and a very good friend of our prime minister, who has money to do everything to stay in power but does nothing to empower our young people.
Congrats to you young man! You are the only good news for us at a time when our nation is quickly perish under Skerrit’s vision of making everyone poor so they could kneel at his Mercy seat. Please don’t get sidetracked as depressing as Dominicans might be under Skerrit. Change will come and change MUST come soon
people like you making the country poor with with things you are saying.
Correction,,,Triumphant
Well done son and may God continue to bless you richly. You are humble hardworking talented God fearing And disciplined. You made our family,Grand Bay , Dominica & the region proud.
THANK YOU ALLICK
Well done young gentleman.continue putting your best into the game and remember, the best is yet to come.
I am old enough to remember the triamhant entry Irvine Shillingford received after scoring a century for the West Indies.I think he was also given the keys to the city of Roseau,and this worthy gesture was the beginning of his exist in W.I.Cricket.Not everyone can manage excessive praise,though well intended.
Good stuff Alick. Continue making yourself, your family and your country proud. Blessings!
Congrats my friend , our future gary sobers.
Well done young man, keep working.
Congrats young man!!! Sky is the limit!!!
YESSSS!!!!!!
WAY TO GO, YOUNG MAN. God bless
Great job young man,finally some positive news,keep your head high,am no longer a cricket fan,but did follow your accomplisment,but i hope you move to international cricket soon,but the poor wasted west indies cricket board might just by pass you since they are so biased towards Dominicans,good luck in the future.
Congratulations young man.
Good work son of the soil continue to push to represent Dominica, Windward & West Indies. Congrats.
Awww..congrats!!!
ALL THE WAY FROM GRANDBAY