Billy Graham: Influential US evangelist dies at 99BBC - Wednesday, February 21st, 2018 at 11:43 AM
US evangelist Billy Graham – one of the most influential preachers of the 20th Century – has died aged 99.
Graham became one of the best-known promoters of Christianity, beginning his worldwide mission in large arenas in London in 1954.
He died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina, a spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said.
In a 60-year career, he is estimated to have preached to hundreds of millions of people.
Graham reached millions of them through TV – the first to use the medium to convey the Christian message on that scale.
5 Comments
I had a bumper sticker on my Datsun pick-up in the late 70s which reads “Only one life ’twill soon be past,only what’s done for Christ will last.” Well done brother,enter into the joy of your Lord.
I have read several books written by him,including “Peace with God”and was a subscriber of his monthly magazine “the decision.” Friends, one day you and I is going to breathe our last breath.The question is,Where will I be in eternity.?
A real evangelist that was not about money and fame but one that truly preached the gospel of Christ. Though he was a devoted Republican but he stayed within the parameters of the gospel. He was not bought by any politician neither did he serve as anyone’s UPS or FedEx, like our local Evangelist that lost his anointing and flavor he thought Linton would take away if he became PM. He LOST his anointing and flavor under Skerrit just like the other Muslem pastor with two wives in the same house.
The man was going for a quick single to make his ton and got run out on 99.
Televangelists are wolves in sheep’s clothing. False prophets. however Rest in peace.
OMG Billy cannot believe you’re gone,