BREAKING NEWS: Former DPP Gene Pestaina has passedDominica News Online - Thursday, July 20th, 2017 at 11:46 AM
Former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Gene Pestaina, has died.
His family confirmed to Dominica News Online that he passed at his home at around 10:30 on Thursday morning.
Pestaina, who has been gravely ill in recent times, served close to 40 years in public service/law enforcement in Dominica.
DNO is following this developing story and will publish further information as it becomes available.
