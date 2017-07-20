Pestaina has been gravely ill in recent times

Former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Gene Pestaina, has died.

His family confirmed to Dominica News Online that he passed at his home at around 10:30 on Thursday morning.

Pestaina, who has been gravely ill in recent times, served close to 40 years in public service/law enforcement in Dominica.

