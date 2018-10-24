Tina Alexander, the British Honorary Consul in the Commonwealth of Dominica, has been presented with the award of MBE (Member of the British Empire) by Her Royal Highness Princess Anne.

The ceremony at Buckingham Palace earlier this week was attended by Tina’s husband Harry, daughter Miriam and father.

Tina was honoured for her services to British Nationals in Dominica, rendered over the days and weeks after Hurricane Maria struck in September 2017. Tina worked tirelessly offering support and advice to British citizens in need of help. Liaising with British consular officers, humanitarian aid workers and military officers, she was able to bring much-needed assistance to scores of people, young and old.

Janet Douglas, British High Commissioner to Dominica, said, “Many of our British Nationals owe Tina a debt of gratitude for the invaluable support that she gave in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.”

Tina said, “I am so happy to be reminded of all the wonderful resilient British Passport holders in those first few weeks after Hurricane Maria as we celebrated survival, safety, connection, and the kindness of the British staff and armed forces who came to help Dominica.”