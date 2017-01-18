Calypso writer Ezra Dalrymple passesDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 at 11:11 AM
Calypso writer and former calypso performer, Ezra “Noche” Dalrymple has passed away.
He died at the Princess Margaret Hospital early Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
He worked as a public officer in the Local Government Department for many years.
‘Noche,’ as he was popularly known by many, hailed from the community of Kings Hill.
He penned a number of calypsos for Superior Pickey ( most recently ‘World Cup’) and Observer.
His composition for Observer in 2016, “Red Rain,” took that calyponian to the finals.
‘Noche’ also performed in the 80’s and 90’s as a calypsonian.
May his soul Rest In Peace