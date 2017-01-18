Calypso writer and former calypso performer, Ezra “Noche” Dalrymple has passed away.

He died at the Princess Margaret Hospital early Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

He worked as a public officer in the Local Government Department for many years.

‘Noche,’ as he was popularly known by many, hailed from the community of Kings Hill.

He penned a number of calypsos for Superior Pickey ( most recently ‘World Cup’) and Observer.

His composition for Observer in 2016, “Red Rain,” took that calyponian to the finals.

‘Noche’ also performed in the 80’s and 90’s as a calypsonian.