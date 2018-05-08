Centenarian Alfreda Georges, affectionately known as “Auntie Freda,” has passed.

She died on Monday at a retirement home in Morne Daniel, relatives told Dominica News Online.

She was 104.

She was the owner of St. Agnes Bookshop which was in business for over 50 years.

She was born in La Plaine but her mother died when she was just five years old and she was raised by her father, who was a school teacher and inspector.

The family moved to Pointe Michel roughly around the time her mother died.

Auntie Freda believed living a healthy life, behaving oneself and praying, go a long way.

She spoke of visiting La Plaine back in the days.

“My granny was still alive and she would take us to the mouth of the river in La Plaine and we used to bathe and we used to eat fresh, fresh foods,” she stated. “Everything was fresh…we use to just pick whatever we want to eat and cook it right away.”

“Those were good days,” she said with a smile. “Dominica was different, very different.”

She added, “I have lived a good life and if I can, I will live it all over again.”