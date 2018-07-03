Charles Jong, who for the past few years, has been working as a communication consultant for the government has been appointed as communication boss of the Mia Mottley government in Barbados.

Mottley recently led the Barbados Labour Party to a landslide victory in the general election in that country.

According to the Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS) Jong will accompany Mottley to her first CARICOM meeting as Prime Minister in his role as Director of Communications Designate. That meeting gets underway on Wednesday, July 4 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Jamaica.

According to Jong’s LinkedIn profile, he currently works as Communications Consultant for the Government of Dominica.

Stranger in the House

Jong first gained national attention in March 2014 when then MP for Marigot, Edison James, clashed with House Speaker, Alix Boyd-Knight when he (Jong) was seen manning a camera in parliament.

“There is a stranger in the house, madam speaker, and I ask that the stranger be asked to withdraw,” James told the proceedings. “This stranger is manning the camera up there. I understand his name is Charlie Jong.”

Later Boyd-Knights ruled that James’ request could not be entertained since Jong was not a stranger but was attached to the Government Information Service (GIS).

When James asked for more information Boyd-Knights said her ruling was final.

Later in March 2014, documents surfaced which showed that the government of Dominica was paying $96,000 for a one-year contract to Jong for ‘Public Relations and Information Management Services.’

The contract ran from November 1, 2013 to October 31, 2014.

The documents put to rest the question of who was actually paying Jong and who he was working for.

At the end of March 2014, the United Workers Party (UWP) called on the government to terminate the contract and threatened legal action if it was not done.

According to the UWP Jong’s appointment as an “overtly political assignment” which should be paid by the Dominica Labor Party “and not be cleverly passed on to the State’s treasury under false pretenses.”