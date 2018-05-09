A two-year-old child, who received 50 percent burn to his body over two weeks ago, was airlifted out of Dominica over the weekend to the United States for medical treatment.

He was accompanied by his mother, Nasha Carbon from Woodford Hill and is now at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston, USA.

A letter from Mary Jo Pedulla, MS, RN, NE-BC, Director of Patient Care Services and Nurse Executive at Shriners Hospital, said the hospital will provide medical care specifically related to the injury.

“This includes surgical procedures, wound care, critical care nursing and rehabilitation. It is difficult to accurately predict the length of time in America. This varies based on medical and surgical recommendations but can range from 1-5 months. Shriners Hospitals for Children – Boston will assist with cost of food, lodging and incidentals for one parent/legal guardian during the acute phase of care. This does not include any medical or other expenses the parent/legal guardian may incur during the patient’s hospital stay. Shriners Hospitals for Children – Boston provides care in a family-centered environment regardless of the patient’s ability to pay,” Pedulla stated.

Speaking to reporters, his mother expressed gratitude to all those who assisted her and the child.

“I want to say thanks to Matt Peltier, Mervin “Ninja” Henderson, Sandra Guiste nurses at the hospital and doctors, my family and friends and all those who assisted me in one way or the other,” she said.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.