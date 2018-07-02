A little over a year after she was freed of a murder charge, Corporal Gemma Louis has been reinstated by the Police Service Commission (PSC) according to the Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) Jefferson Drigo.

He spoke at a press conference on Monday.

“We are extremely pleased and happy that Corporal Gemma Louis has been reinstated into the rank and file of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force…she is currently on vacation leave and will resume her duties upon her return to work,” Drigo said.

Corporal Louis, along with Delvin Challenger and Martin Seaman, were the last three charged for the murder of Joshua Ettiene who was found unresponsive in police cells in Portsmouth after he was arrested in July 2014.

An autopsy on his body revealed serious injuries including several broken bones and a punctured organ, among others.

In April 2017 a Portsmouth magistrate ruled that the State had failed to establish a prima facie case against corporal Louis however, ruled that officers, Delvin Challenger and Martin Seaman, were committed to stand trial for murder in the matter.

Drigo said that the police force and the PWA “stood with Corporal Gemma Louis” during her ordeal.

“We fought with her, we prayed for her, we prayed with her and we are very pleased, the police force is pleased that she is back,” he said.

Drigo also thanked the officials and the public for continuously supporting her and the Dominica Police Force.

“I want to thank the authorities, those who felt it fit to initiate her reinstatement and to instruct the relevant authorities of her reinstatement. And we would like to thank the public for supporting the cause and the police force,” he noted.

Drigo said the police force “loves the public”, and that they are “always willing to work for the public to protect life and to protect property.”