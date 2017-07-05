Roseau, Dominica – July 4th, 2017 – Lizra Fabien has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce replacing Mrs. Theresa Campbell-Carbon who is currently pursuing other ventures.

Ms. Fabien is the holder of an International Masters of Business Administration from the Tongji University in Shanghai China and Bachelors of Business Administration from the Northern Caribbean University in Jamaica.

Fabien’s previous involvement in Dominica’s private sector development means that she joins the DAIC with knowledge of the sector and its needs. Fabien has been actively engaged with the Dominica Coalition of Service Industries (DCIS) and the Dominica Business Forum (DBF) in the coordination of projects and events such as the Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) CVQ Certification, Buy Dominica 2016, the DBF Private Sector Forum February 2017 and the recent hosting by the DBF of the Private Sector Organisation of (PSOJ).

“I am extremely honored and delighted to work with the DAIC to represent and create value for the members and private sector at large, in order to achieve enhanced growth and competitiveness,” remarked Ms. Fabien.

President of the DAIC, Mrs. Kira Thompson-Aird notes Fabien’s involvement in private sector development as a strong benefit to the DAIC as it continues its focus on expanding outreach and capacity to address needs and requirements for economic development.

The DAIC is a non-profit private sector organization which seeks to facilitate the growth and development of Dominica’s private sector through effective representation of the core interests of its members and the private sector, and the delivery of products and services that will enhance productivity and competitiveness in a changing world economy.