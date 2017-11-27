DBS station engineer dies in traffic accidentDominica News Online - Monday, November 27th, 2017 at 10:12 AM
Station engineer at state-own DBS Radio, Kurt Matthew, has died in a traffic accident on Sunday night.
Matthew was widely acclaimed for keeping DBS Radio on-air during and immediately after Hurricane Maria.
He was recognized by DBS Radio and other businesses for his work.
According to a report on DBS Radio on Monday morning, he was hit by a vehicle at Canefield at around 10:30 on Sunday night. He died at hospital.
Manager at the radio station, Cecil Joseph, described Matthew as a key member of staff and said he will be missed.
I mourn with you family and friends because losing a loved one is very painful. To the living, i did not know this gentleman personally but i have a question. If this man knew that he was going to be struck at this time in this place, don’t you think that he would have averted? This is one of the blind sides of this world people. Our eyes are for the natural unless God gives us eyes for the spirit!
If we knew how strong a hurricane maria would have been we would have been better prepared… although we knew of her coming. We would either have found a safer place or braced our homes… but she caught us off guard!
So too, we know that death will strike at any time and Jesus WILL show up at anytime, yet, some of us continue our old unhealthy lifestyle! Only if we knew how Jesus sees us! If we don’t go to Him whom do we go to? so you see? He wants us to come, but we must repent. Once we open up to Him, He will continue working in us! That”s all He wants!
Praise God!
Oh Kurt ,I will surely miss you and miss your constant encouragement. You were shy but your music brought you outside yourself to embrace others. You were funny and smart. Calypso was you and you made me love it. RIP my dear friend. I love you always. My condolences to your family and many friends. I am grateful that i got to know you. P
So Sad to hear of this tragic loss. I came to know Kurt while serving on the Board of DBS and just his dedication, diligence, forthrightness, and innovativeness were those characteristics that immediately stood out. He gave every ounce of passion and every bit of energy towards getting any job done because he knew the nation depended on it.
In this time of bereavement, I pray God’s comfort, strength and grace to his family and friends, his DBS family and all those whom his life impacted through DBS.
GOD BLESS YOU KURT. R.I.P
I am really saddened to learn of the untimely death of my classmate and friend Kurt Matthew. May memory of him and his good works last with those who knew him. Rest in peace, my friend. My sincere condolences to his family and his colleagues at DBS.
Life is something else, boy. I can’t believe this.
Accept my sympathy dB’s radio staff and the family of Kurt.rest in perfect peace soldier
Omg good people really don’t last for ever yea boy.
This one really hit me we boy
Wooooooow
Idk how to deal with dat tbh
But god has a better plan for u bro
Risp my friend. You were one among the greatest! My prayers to his family during such difficult time. The last 7 days Dominica lost some stalwarts and real servants of the country. First, it was Clerk Alex Philip 2. Janita David of cultural division 3. It was Osborne Reviere whose foot prints can be seen in every sector and today brother kert Mathew. Its been a very sad few months for us with the devastation of Maria, the 17,000 migrant the UN reported and then these sad and untimely passings. Dominica sure continues to weep
Was Mathew a pedestrian when he was hit
Words cannot express the depth of my sorrow over the terrible tragedy of the accident and loss of Kurt Matthew a son, brother, colleague, a friend and a hero. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, work colleague and his community. May he R.I.E.P
I cannot believe what I am reading. This is just not Fear.. I am Truly Heart Broken..
My Heartfelt Condolences to all friends and family.. And that is as far as I am concerned all Dominicans.
Kurt Matthew my dearest Friend/Bro REST IN ETERNAL PEACE. will miss you so so much.. Love Always. From Merle and Winnie!!
i am so sorry, my heart goes out to the family, friends, DBS radio. My sincere condolences. i am truly sorry. Yahweh will provide to you all what is needed to get you through this tragic great loss.
On behalf of my wife and myself, we too would like to extend our heartfelt sentiments to the family and friends of Kurt Matthew and to the manager and staff of DBS Radio some of whom are our friends here on Facebook, and all of its listeners. From what I have read, this is truly tragic. May God give you strength in this time of bereavement. May his spirit comfort you always. May he give you understanding to make sense of what happened. and may he give you peace. Hon Natty Dread and Tempie Williams