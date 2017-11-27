Station engineer at state-own DBS Radio, Kurt Matthew, has died in a traffic accident on Sunday night.

Matthew was widely acclaimed for keeping DBS Radio on-air during and immediately after Hurricane Maria.

He was recognized by DBS Radio and other businesses for his work.

According to a report on DBS Radio on Monday morning, he was hit by a vehicle at Canefield at around 10:30 on Sunday night. He died at hospital.

Manager at the radio station, Cecil Joseph, described Matthew as a key member of staff and said he will be missed.