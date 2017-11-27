DBS station engineer dies in traffic accidentDominica News Online - Monday, November 27th, 2017 at 7:12 AM
Station engineer at state-own DBS Radio, Kurt Matthew, has died in a traffic accident on Sunday night.
Matthew was widely acclaimed for keeping DBS Radio on-air during and immediately after Hurricane Maria.
He was recognized by DBS Radio and other businesses for his work.
According to a report on DBS Radio on Monday morning, he was hit by a vehicle at Canefield at around 10:30 on Sunday night. He died at hospital.
Manager at the radio station, Cecil Joseph, described Matthew as a key member of staff and said he will be missed.
1 Comment
On behalf of my wife and myself, we too would like to extend our heartfelt sentiments to the family and friends of Kurt Matthew and to the manager and staff of DBS Radio some of whom are our friends here on Facebook, and all of its listeners. From what I have read, this is truly tragic. May God give you strength in this time of bereavement. May his spirit comfort you always. May he give you understanding to make sense of what happened. and may he give you peace. Hon Natty Dread and Tempie Williams