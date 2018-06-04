Developer of Cabrits Resort dispels ‘fake news’ regarding arrest in ChinaDominica News Online - Monday, June 4th, 2018 at 11:39 AM
Developer of Cabrits Resort Kempinski, now under construction in the north of the island, and founder of Range Developments, Mohammed Asaria, is dispelling as ‘fake news’ that he has been arrested and detained in China on suspicion of illegal fundraising.
On Sunday a number of online media outlets reported the matter but Range Development has rejected the story and has provided photographic evidence that he is Geneva and not a Chinese jail.
The story has since been taken down from some of the websites but Range Development has promised to pursue “the highest possible damages” in court.
A statement from Range Developments on Monday morning reads as follows:
Yesterday, a news outlet based in the Caribbean published a story claiming Mohammed Asaria – founder of Range Developments, the developer of Park Hyatt Saint Kitts, the Cabrits Resort in Dominica, as well as the Six Senses Saint Kitts – had been arrested and detained in China on suspicion of illegal fundraising.
Range Developments have vigorously rejected the story, provided photographic evidence to disprove the false claims, and promised to pursue “the highest possible damages” in court.
Upon request from Investment Migration Insider, Mr. Asaria has provided photographic evidence to prove that he is, in fact, in Geneva, and not in a Chinese jail.
The allegation first surfaced on a website called MNI Alive: Global Caribbean Media, and have been picked up by other media, including NewsAmericaNow and Jamaica Inquirer. While speaking at a conference in China last week, Mr Asaria was targeted by a number of protesters. When he sat down to listen to their grievances, it turned out they were baseless and rebutted by Range immediately with evidence, and the protestors had just been paid to make trouble.
“It seems this is one of the challenges of being a successful developer,” said Mr Asaria. “I won’t let this distract from our efforts to build world-class projects in the Caribbean.”
Range Developments is the developer of several resorts in the Caribbean Park Hyatt Saint Kitts, the Cabrits Resort in Dominica, as well as the Six Senses Saint Kitts.
The developers say the resort in Cabrits will be the best in the Eastern Caribbean when it is completed.
The 160-room Cabrits Resort Kempinski, which will be located at Douglas Bay between the Cabrits National Park and the community of Tan Tan.
Matt ain’t see nothing yet. He is one that is always there to ignite the fire on his Q95 Talk On The Block show. Now he is served with some papers he crying, victim. Hope he can defend himself from that false news he brought to the public.
This guy does not take his time to hear two bells ring. Once is Skerrit or the Government, and the issue is in the negative, that makes his day. Never have listened to a program where this guy compliments the Government or Skerrit for a job well done. His entertainments are always negative vibes.
What did Range Development brought to table??????
They were given Dominica’s crown land ** protected land** and 800 Dominica’s passports to tell to finance the hotel and ALL Range brought was their name
Dominica and its people sure got the short end of the stick
I d.on’t know what is really going on here. Kempinski have their head office in Geneva and I suppose that is why mr. Asaria is there. On the other hand I can not find any listing on any of their recent websites of the opening of a Kempinski in Dominica in the near future, although I do recall our govt. signing an agreement with Range (Mr. Asaria) on 7 Nov. of 2014 at the Fort Young hotel. I remember that clearly because Vince Henderson, our current ambassador to the U.S.A. was present also, although I do not know why. The other gentleman at that ceremony was mr. Destribats of Kempenski and I do know him as being Kempinki’s CEO for the Americas. At that time it was said that Range was ready to start construction right away. I Know we had Maria to contend with but does it take that long to construct a 120 room hotel like this? It will be more than four years if it does open this year.
I am not one of these stupid workers supporters that would believe anything such as the world is square, I know exactly where that fake rubbish is coming from, regarding arrest in China, What a load of crap it just goes to show how Rijock that dirty borbor face would go along with so-called Workers idiotics would go to bring Dominica down, asked your selfs that question if that nasty white man Rijock was any good he would not be mixing with So-called Workers party, having said that anywhere and time turnaround you will see workers and criminals working hands in hands….. DNO may not like what I have got to say, I’m militant only in speech and will not use force on anyone onless I am push to for example 3oo degrees.
You silly man, would Rijock be better if he wasblack like most Dominicans?
It is opening in 2019.
This UWP website keeps on trying to cause trouble with false information.
Yeah, just like the Moroccan hotel.
No smoke without fire… Somethings smells off for that to be reported…
Cabrits Kempinski…..expected to be completed in 2018? We have just entered our hurricane season, which typically impacts building projects so how are Range going to pull this off? Lets say that by some miracle they open their doors for business in time for the new season,, say in Dec. how are they going to bring their guest to Dominica giving the severe limitations of our airport. And how are they going to get their supplies in or have adequately trained staff available to offer a five-star service. I think they owe us and the their investors a realistic status report, complete with photographic/video evidence.
Not only severe limitations to the airport but also severe limitations to the road from the airport to the hotel. Everything back to front in DA again as usual.
They are going to use helicopters to ferry guests from the airport.
We always look and search for the negatives. Lord when will our perspective on things change in this country we proclaim to love so much.
Until then we ain’t going anywhere as a nation!!!!!
They don’t owe you crap. Range is a proven Developer and does not speak idle words. The renowned Park Hyatt in St. Kitts a Range Development project was completed on time and within budget. At the height of Construction there were well over 800 locals in St. Kitts employed. They now have two other developments Cabrits Kempinski and another development The Six Sense Ultra Luxury brand on going in St. Kitts. Instead of encouraging them you come with your nonsense you sound like the usual Bitter Blue Pinez!!!
It is obvious, St. Kitts is not Dominica. They also have an international airport and more cruise ships calling but they smaller than us.