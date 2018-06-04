Developer of Cabrits Resort Kempinski, now under construction in the north of the island, and founder of Range Developments, Mohammed Asaria, is dispelling as ‘fake news’ that he has been arrested and detained in China on suspicion of illegal fundraising.

On Sunday a number of online media outlets reported the matter but Range Development has rejected the story and has provided photographic evidence that he is Geneva and not a Chinese jail.

The story has since been taken down from some of the websites but Range Development has promised to pursue “the highest possible damages” in court.

A statement from Range Developments on Monday morning reads as follows:

Yesterday, a news outlet based in the Caribbean published a story claiming Mohammed Asaria – founder of Range Developments, the developer of Park Hyatt Saint Kitts, the Cabrits Resort in Dominica, as well as the Six Senses Saint Kitts – had been arrested and detained in China on suspicion of illegal fundraising.

Range Developments have vigorously rejected the story, provided photographic evidence to disprove the false claims, and promised to pursue “the highest possible damages” in court.

Upon request from Investment Migration Insider, Mr. Asaria has provided photographic evidence to prove that he is, in fact, in Geneva, and not in a Chinese jail.

The allegation first surfaced on a website called MNI Alive: Global Caribbean Media, and have been picked up by other media, including NewsAmericaNow and Jamaica Inquirer. While speaking at a conference in China last week, Mr Asaria was targeted by a number of protesters. When he sat down to listen to their grievances, it turned out they were baseless and rebutted by Range immediately with evidence, and the protestors had just been paid to make trouble.

“It seems this is one of the challenges of being a successful developer,” said Mr Asaria. “I won’t let this distract from our efforts to build world-class projects in the Caribbean.”

Range Developments is the developer of several resorts in the Caribbean Park Hyatt Saint Kitts, the Cabrits Resort in Dominica, as well as the Six Senses Saint Kitts.

The developers say the resort in Cabrits will be the best in the Eastern Caribbean when it is completed.

The 160-room Cabrits Resort Kempinski, which will be located at Douglas Bay between the Cabrits National Park and the community of Tan Tan.