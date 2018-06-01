A former Vice President of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) has taken up employment with the local football association.

Kelvin Francois has been appointed Youth Development Officer (YDO) taking over from Joffre Faustin who resigned from his post earlier this year due to “personal reasons.”

Francois is no stranger in the football arena having managed the Itassi Football Team and has also completed several courses organized by the association in collaboration with FIFA, CONCACAF and the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC), which covered coaching and administrative aspects of the game.

He is also a former manager of the National Men Team and has coached and managed several teams in the northeast of the island.

DFA PRO Gerald George said that given his vast experience and knowledge of the game Francois is “well equipped for the post.”