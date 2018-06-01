DFA appoints Kelvin Francois as Youth Development OfficerDominica News Online - Friday, June 1st, 2018 at 12:52 PM
A former Vice President of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) has taken up employment with the local football association.
Kelvin Francois has been appointed Youth Development Officer (YDO) taking over from Joffre Faustin who resigned from his post earlier this year due to “personal reasons.”
Francois is no stranger in the football arena having managed the Itassi Football Team and has also completed several courses organized by the association in collaboration with FIFA, CONCACAF and the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC), which covered coaching and administrative aspects of the game.
He is also a former manager of the National Men Team and has coached and managed several teams in the northeast of the island.
DFA PRO Gerald George said that given his vast experience and knowledge of the game Francois is “well equipped for the post.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
Skerrit using his boys to plant his VielleCase friends in all key positions in Dominica, whether it’s in the police department, fire department, labor department, agriculture, cricket, football and many more. They are all there to defend Skerrit
Shut your mouth and go and find who ever it is to give you position… he got this job through his love for football and the children… maybe if you find something constructive to do with your time you would not be here commenting negatively.
Congrats to Kelvin. A well deserved position which I know you will put your all into. God’s blessings on you!
Congratulations Bracket!!!! you will do a superb job