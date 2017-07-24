The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) has described the late Bernard Agar Carbon of Woodford Hill who passed away recently as a noble Citizen who has served his community, district, and country well.

He was an educator, agriculturist, community oriented individual and politician who will be remembered for a long time for his contribution towards nation building.

Mr. Carbon served in parliament as a senator and parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism under the Dominica Freedom Party administration from 1985 to 1990. He contested the Wesley Constituency on a Dominica Freedom Party ticket in 1985 and 1990. Although he was not successful on both occasions he remained committed to the people of his community

The executive committee and members of the Dominica Freedom Party extends deepest sympathy to his children, extended family, relatives, friends, the community of Woodford Hill and the Wesley constituency

May his soul rest in peace.