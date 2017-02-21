The Board of Directors of the Dominica Hotel & Tourism Association (DHTA) appoints new Executive Vice President (EVP), Kevin Francis.

The Dominica Hotel & Tourism Association (DHTA), a membership-based tourism development organization serving the industry for over four decades, announces the appointment of Kevin Francis, as Stephanie Astaphan’ s successor, as the Executive Vice President of the DHTA.

“We are thrilled to announce this appointment,” remarked Arienne Perryman, DHTA’s President. “Kevin will bring leadership and creativity to the DHTA and its Members, with a deep sense of commitment to the hospitality and tourism sector of Dominica and the region by extension.”

Kevin’s background includes marketing and customer relations. He graduated from the Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Texas where he pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Marketing.

Francis served as the Brand and Trade Coordinator at J. Astaphans and Co Ltd, where he coordinated outside events and promotions, market research, formulated strategies to increase market share and saturation, and worked directly with distribution customers to increase stock turnover amongst other duties.

Francis will assume his role as Executive Vice President as of March 1, 2017.

“I am extremely delighted to work along with the Dominica Hotel & Tourism Association (DHTA) to help, represent and be the unified voice for, it’s over 100 members in the Tourism industry,” Francis remarked. “I consider it an honor to be part of such an innovative organization and plan on using all our information, and personnel resources to help increase visibility for the organization, its values and its members.”