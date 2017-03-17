If all goes as planned, Dione Green 33 who has been an amputee for over 16 years will walk again.

Green left the island recently to travel to France where he is expected to undergo rehabilitation therapy.

This was made possible by the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) and other partners, in collaboration with the Keep Walking Association (KWA) a company based in France, which has been assisting in providing prosthetic limbs to a number of amputees in Dominica.

In August 2016 the team went on a drive to raise 15,000 Euros, to provide Green with two prosthetic legs to have him back on his feet by December 2016.

However, due to a few administrative obstacles the date was extended.

During an interview in August 2016, one of the founders of the KWA, Marc Helie told reporters that, “It’s not only a question of legs, it is a question of rehabilitation as well” since it’s not easy to stand up with two pieces of iron.

He explained that Green needs to train for at least two months: four hours per day and five days a week.

At the age of 14, Green suffered first, second and third degree burns over a large portion of his body as a result of an explosion and at the age of 17, both of his legs were amputated as doctors at the Burn Center of the Shriner Hospital for Children in Boston, were unable to save his legs.

Since the Prosthesis Project started last year, the KWA have already assisted in providing over 17 people with prosthetic limbs.

The DAPD thanked all the organizations, partners and others who assisted with the project to help Green on his journey to walk again.