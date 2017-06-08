The hearts of family members and supporters were warmed as they gazed upon Dione Green taking his first steps in Dominica with his new prosthetic legs at the ferry terminal on the Bayfront in Roseau.

Green returned to Dominica on Thursday, June 8th, 2017 to the sounds of steel pans and Africa drums after undergoing treatment and therapy in France recently to help him get accustomed to using these new set of legs.

He expressed his deepest gratitude to all supporters both in Dominica and abroad who have been with him every step of the way.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who made it here today, who made my standing up possible. Everyone who contributed in one way or another, thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. Special thanks to Keep Walking Association and DAPD (Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities) for all they have done and continue to do,” Green said.

At the age of 14, Green suffered first, second and third degree burns over a large portion of his body as a result of an explosion and at the age of 17, both of his legs were amputated as doctors at the Burn Center of the Shriner Hospital for Children in Boston, were unable to save his legs.

He has been an amputee for the past 16 years.

At the welcome ceremony on Thursday, tokens of appreciation were presented to the organizations that assisted Green in getting on his feet, including the Keep Walking Association.

Interesting to note is one of the challenges that Green mentioned he will face being in Dominica with his new legs is the conditions of the road.

“The roads are very bad, so walking will be a challenge,” he said.

Besides the challenges, Green has plans on doing a number of activities here in Dominica to not only help with his therapy but also to give back, particularly to disabled people.

“There are so many things that I want to do, I cannot say everything in such a little time but the main things are to help people with disabilities; maybe to create something where they (disabled people) themselves can be employed. Something new, something different, something unique,” he said.

He added that the knowledge that he had gained in France will be used to educate others on the topic of disability.

According to him, his rehabilitation process will continue here in Dominica, in fact, Green said that “every day is going to be rehab for me.”

“I will be going to the physiotherapist. A lot of the stuff I have been doing, stuff that I have learnt in France at rehab, so I will be doing a lot of rehabilitation work here as well,” he remarked.

His heart too was warmed at seeing the number of supporters that came out to welcome him back to the island and described the feeling as an “indescribable” one.

“Seeing all these people, even in Martinique, I met a few people, well wishers in Martinique…that was very touching for me. Inside I am all tears,” Green remarked.

His journey to walking again was made possible through the assistance of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) and other partners, in collaboration with the Keep Walking Association (KWA) a company based in France, which has been assisting in providing prosthetic limbs to a number of amputees in Dominica.