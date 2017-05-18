Dominica celebrates another centenarianGIS - Thursday, May 18th, 2017 at 10:17 AM
Another Dominican woman, Doris St. Jean-Royer has celebrated her 100th birthday making her the newest member of the elite group of Dominican centenarians.
Royer originally from the community of Guillette, Savanne Paille was born on May 15th, 1917.
The centenarian, who made her livelihood as a farmer and huckster, accounts her health and long life to consuming only the local produce she grew.
His Excellency the President of Dominica, Charles Savarin and Mrs. Savarin attended celebrations in her honour.
His Excellency Savarin, said the families of centenarians must be recognised for their contributions to this milestone.
“…When people live to be 100 the family members have to be recognised for the care, the love, the attention that they would have given over many years so that their relative, their parent, grandparent, aunt could reach such a mature age,” he noted.
The Hon. Minister for Social Services, Lady Catherine Daniel also recognised the role of the family in ensuring a good quality of life for the centenarian.
“We have to thank Mrs. Royer’s family for that because often children leave their grandparents, their parents to the state and you can see the result of that but as we look at Mrs. Royer today we can see that she comes from a loving and caring family and I just want to say to the family, thank you so much,” she said.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services, Helen Royer says the ministry will ensure that Mrs. Royer is well taken care of.
“I really want to say congrats, it’s a long, long life to live and we at the ministry of social services, we are happy to add you on our list …we will continue to commit to making sure that Ma Doi is ok.”
President of the Dominica council on Ageing, Zetma Toussaint also addressed the ceremony. She noted that now more centenarians seem to be in better health and are better able to help themselves.
“Many of the centenarians are getting younger …more and more you can see them being able to continue their lives, they move around, they help themselves and that is what we love to see.”
Dominica currently boasts of 27 centenarians and has the highest percentage of centenarians per capita in the world
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
OMG! this is about one of our centenarian, another person making it to a hundred years. Something that is rare considering our lifestyle these days. Why don’t we embrace this? Why are we making it about “Lady” Catherine Daniel. Does this really matter now? Whether she is Lady, Ms. Mrs, Mr or whatever? Jeez man!
Congratulations. I wonder what is life expectancy at birth these days in Dominica?
The last figure reported is 76.6 yrs. but that dates from 2002. Everybody authority uses that except the WHO, which bluntly reports that this info is not available while the CIA gives an estimate only of 77 years for 2016. What is the matter, does the government not report any up-to-dat statistics anymore. Just like our unemployment figure, which is still shown as 23% for the year 2000 and the IMF says that unemployment figures for Dominica are not available for 2023-2017. If there has been an improvements in these figures I am sure the government would be the first to boast about them. So I am suspicious and alarmed at the lack of critical data, which are real indicators of our economy.
Congratulations to you my dear; hope you have the strength to enjoy some more!! Now, what is this about “Lady” Catherine Daniel?
HOTEP!
This is the woman birth name….duh
Lady Catherine Daniel? Where and when did Catherine Daniel earn the title ‘Lady’? Was or is she married to someone who carries the title of Sir? GIS must stop that crap of bestowing titles on people when they these are not earned or conferred by a legitimate authority (such as the Queen of England or a Sovereign Government).
This is her first name
Dear DNO
A curious question: I have seen quite a few references to the Minister Catherine Daniel as “Lady Catherine Daniel”.
Can you shed some light on how she attained the title of ‘Lady’? Or is ‘Lady’ her first name?
Please advise.
It would be a good thing to document their lifestyles so we can learn. we have good writers why not Publish a book. I would buy a copy.