Dominica nominates Dr. Carissa F. Etienne for Director of PAHOPAHO - Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 at 9:12 AM
The Government of Dominica has nominated Dr. Carissa F. Etienne for a second term as Director of the Pan American Sanitary Bureau, the secretariat of the Pan American Health Organization.
The nomination was in a letter to the President of PAHO’s Executive Committee, Argentinian Health Minister Dr. Jorge Lemus, under the rules governing the election process for the position of Director of the Pan American Sanitary Bureau. May 1 was the deadline for countries to nominate candidates, and no other countries submitted nominations.
PAHO Legal Advisor Dr. Nancy Machado detailed the regulations and process in a meeting at PAHO today, attended by H.E. Juan Jose Arcuri, Argentina’s permanent representative to the Organization of American States, and by Dr. Lemus via videoconference. Ambassador Arcuri noted that only one sealed envelope was submitted nominating a candidate, and certified the nomination of Carissa F. Etienne on behalf of Dr. Lemus.
PAHO Member States will elect the new Director during the 29th Pan American Sanitary Conference, scheduled for 25-29 September 2017 in Washington, D.C.
As required by PAHO’s Constitution, the Director will have a five-year term of office and cannot be re-elected more than once. The new term of office will begin on 1 February 2018 and end on 31 January 2023.
The process for electing the PASB Director began on 1 March 2017 when the President of the PAHO Executive Committee invited PAHO’s Member States, Participating States, and Associate Members to submit nominations for the Director’s post.
Each PAHO Member State, Participating State, and Associate Member may nominate only one candidate, who must be a citizen of a country of the Region of the Americas. The submission deadline for nominations was 1 May 2017. All documents supporting Dominica’s nomination will be translated into the Organization’s four official languages and made available to all PAHO Member States, Participating States, and Associate Members on or before 1 June 2017.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
Congratulations to a well deserved God-fearing woman. DR. Ettienne, you’re a blessing.
According to the DNO’s article, ”As required by PAHO’s Constitution, the Director will have a five-year term of office and cannot be re-elected more than once.” So, why is Dr. Etienne being nominated for a second term?
tehbeh! lol…..re-elected.
Must be a bido laborite too, though. Why not give someone else a chance?
She was never one to be involve in politics one and all the member states sing her praises and want her to serve a second term. Everything all you have to be seen through a political lens. You people are sick
Excellent nomination. Seems Skerrit is quite influential in the region. His nominations often go unopposed
Inspiring woman!
Congratulations are in order then! Congrats Dr. Etienne! You area remarkable individual and have influenced the PAHO and the region considerably!