Dominican awarded Doctorate in Botany from UWI Mona CampusDominica News Online - Friday, November 10th, 2017 at 10:09 AM
Dr. Machel Emanuel has successfully defended his dissertation titled, “The biochemical and physiological modifications of the ackee fruit Blighia sapida during ripening and storage” and was awarded the title of Doctor of Philosophy in Botany from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus Jamaica.
Dr. Emanuel has published 12 peer review journal manuscripts, 2 book chapters and has made over 20 international presentations. He was the recipient of the Best Scientific Poster at the First International Symposium on Tropical Horticulture in 2010 Kingston, Jamaica and the Best Oral Presentation at the Third All African Horticultural Congress in 2016 Ibadan, Nigeria.
His area of research is horticulture with a focus on the postharvest biology and technology of Tropical fruits and vegetables. His aim is to assist the Caribbean regions’ resilience in food security by attempting to reduce the large quantities of postharvest losses incurred in our agro industries while on the other hand preserving the organoleptic and aesthetic qualities of its fresh produce during transportation and distribution to local, regional and international markets.
Dr. Emanuel received his Bsc in Zoology and Botany, then went on to complete a Msc in Plant Production and Protection both from the University of the West Indies Mona Campus, Jamaica.
He grew up on Federation Drive in Roseau where he attended the St Mary Primary School and the Dominica Grammar School, after which he migrated to the UK where he completed A’ levels at the Cambridge Tutors College.
Dr. Emanuel owes his success to hard work, perseverance and dedication. He shows much appreciation and gratitude to the support of his parents Francis and Jacqueline Emanuel.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
DAT congratulates Dr.Emanuel and his parents.!
So he cannot clean his face ?
am i the only one who think so ?
After reading everything that this young man has accomplished the most your brain could come up with to comment on is his facial hair smdh?? Dr. Emanuel Congratulations!! Young people here in Dominica need more individuals like you to look up.
Awesome journey, my fellow Dominican!
Great news for our country, we have so many resources but the waste is saddening. Congratulations and well done son.. God Bless your efforts.
Congratulations Dr. Emmanuel! Producing quality food in the Caribbean region is a must. Peace and blessings to you in your future endeavors.
Ok so now can this brother be equipped with the tools and necessities to help promote and rejuvenate the agricultural sector at Domnica,,,
So next time we have an issue with the bananas we don’t have to import plants from France!!!
it’s all well and good for our scholars to gain academic accolades in their various fields and come here for acclamation but we must take it to the next level and promote their causes for the benefit of our future existence at Domnica yes I know it’s Spelled Dominica but as we say it “Domnica”,,,
Good on you My Brother all the best but don’t forget that place which motivated you to seek your most loved passion,,,
Congratulations, from another proud Dominican
Congratulations Dr. Emmanuel.
I can see how the new knowledge you have added to our existing body of science on
the postharvest biology and technology of Tropical fruits and vegetables could be useful as we move forward as a country to develop a more resilient economy and agricultural sector in particular. Am sure the Ministry of Agriculture and the GOCD will make the right moves to secure your services in this national effort.
Well done.
Blessing bah! This does not come as a surprise , since our youth days you had a passion for Agriculture.
Congrats bro!
Well done Doc!!!! Your parents are surely proud
Congrsts to Jackie and Francis.