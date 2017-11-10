Dr. Machel Emanuel has successfully defended his dissertation titled, “The biochemical and physiological modifications of the ackee fruit Blighia sapida during ripening and storage” and was awarded the title of Doctor of Philosophy in Botany from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus Jamaica.

Dr. Emanuel has published 12 peer review journal manuscripts, 2 book chapters and has made over 20 international presentations. He was the recipient of the Best Scientific Poster at the First International Symposium on Tropical Horticulture in 2010 Kingston, Jamaica and the Best Oral Presentation at the Third All African Horticultural Congress in 2016 Ibadan, Nigeria.

His area of research is horticulture with a focus on the postharvest biology and technology of Tropical fruits and vegetables. His aim is to assist the Caribbean regions’ resilience in food security by attempting to reduce the large quantities of postharvest losses incurred in our agro industries while on the other hand preserving the organoleptic and aesthetic qualities of its fresh produce during transportation and distribution to local, regional and international markets.

Dr. Emanuel received his Bsc in Zoology and Botany, then went on to complete a Msc in Plant Production and Protection both from the University of the West Indies Mona Campus, Jamaica.

He grew up on Federation Drive in Roseau where he attended the St Mary Primary School and the Dominica Grammar School, after which he migrated to the UK where he completed A’ levels at the Cambridge Tutors College.

Dr. Emanuel owes his success to hard work, perseverance and dedication. He shows much appreciation and gratitude to the support of his parents Francis and Jacqueline Emanuel.