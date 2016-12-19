At its National Leadership Congress, which was held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from October 5 through 8, the Association of Community College Trustees, an organization which he chaired from 2013-2014, conferred Lifetime Membership upon Dr. LeRoy W. Mitchell. This distinction follows his appointment as Professor of Accounting Emeritus, at Iona College where he taught Accountancy for over 40 years.

The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) is a non-profit educational organization of governing boards, representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical and junior colleges in the United States and beyond. Located in Washington D C. ACCT is a major voice of community college trustees to the presidential administration, U.S. Congress, the Departments of Education and Labor.

Dr. Mitchell hails from the town of Portsmouth where he attended St. John’s School before receiving the St. Mary’s Staff Scholarship to attend St. Mary’s Academy. After graduating from St. Mary’s, he returned to teach at St. John’s School. While there, he attained the rank of Assistant Principal.

He was subsequently recruited to return to join the staff at St. Mary’s Academy.

The Christian Brothers awarded Dr. Mitchell a scholarship to attend Iona College in New Rochelle, NY. Upon completing the BBA in Accounting with honors, he received another scholarship to pursue the Masters of Business Administration Degree (MBA) at Iona.

While completing of the MBA, Dr. Mitchell was recruited by the International Accounting of Ernst & Ernst (now Ernst & Young). While at E & E he passed the rigorous exam to become a Certified Public Accountant in New York. He subsequently accepted the invitation of his former Dean to join the Faculty at Iona, in the Accounting Department. During his tenure at Iona, Dr. Mitchell his Doctorate in Public Administration from The Wagner School of Public Service at New York University.

Over the years, Dr. Mitchell has held leadership positions in various local and national organizations. He has been honored with the Kelly Award by New York State CPA’s, the National Educator Award by the Association of Government Accountants among others.

Dr. Mitchell is currently a trustee of Westchester Community College, which is part of the State University System of New York, he is also Vice-Chancellor of Dominica based Online University, International University for Graduate Studies.