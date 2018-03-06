Dominican-born attorney sworn into the US Supreme Court BarDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 6th, 2018 at 10:30 AM
On February 28, 2018, Dominican born attorney, Garvin Gauss Ambrose, was sworn in as a member of the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C.
Ambrose, who was born in the Village of Mahaut, became an attorney in 2005.
He is currently an Assistant State’s Attorney and Chief of the Bureau of Administrative Services for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago, Illinois.
Ambrose is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University (B.S., 2001) and Thomas M. Cooley Law School (J.D., 2005).
He attended the Mahaut Primary School before migrating to Canada at seven. He remains Dominican at heart.
“As a proud Dominican, I try to take every opportunity to uplift our country while overseas,” he said.
The Supreme Court Bar allows lawyers to practice before the US’ highest court.
3 Comments
DNO sometimes before writing certain comments perhaps it would be appropriate the facts on certain matters. If that guy just became a lawyer in 2005, unless he is exceptional I don’t think he would allowed to present an argument in the highest court of the land as of yet!
There is a certain protocol, which involves successes in certain areas of law. I know this for a fact, because I have a friend, and lawyer who was recently invited to argue, certain case in the highest court in the nation, and that is not called practice law before the supreme court in DC!
Congrats cuz Manta should be alive to see and hear about her grand son.
Its always so wonderful when my countrymen do well! Congratulations!