On February 28, 2018, Dominican born attorney, Garvin Gauss Ambrose, was sworn in as a member of the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C.

Ambrose, who was born in the Village of Mahaut, became an attorney in 2005.

He is currently an Assistant State’s Attorney and Chief of the Bureau of Administrative Services for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago, Illinois.

Ambrose is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University (B.S., 2001) and Thomas M. Cooley Law School (J.D., 2005).

He attended the Mahaut Primary School before migrating to Canada at seven. He remains Dominican at heart.

“As a proud Dominican, I try to take every opportunity to uplift our country while overseas,” he said.

The Supreme Court Bar allows lawyers to practice before the US’ highest court.