Former graduate of the Dominica State College, Peter Codrington, has been chosen as the 2017 International Student Scholar of the prestigious- Embry- Riddle Aeronautical University.

Codrington was selected from a highly qualified applicant group, reflecting recognition of his accomplishments and our belief that he will enjoy a successful and rewarding experience at Embry-Riddle. It is a tribute to the strength of his preparation and performance.

Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University is a private university system offering associate, bachelor, master’s, and PhD degree programs in Arts & Sciences, Aviation, Business, Engineering, and Security & Intelligence.

Peter graduated with honors at the Dominica State College on October 2016 receiving 20 transferable credits out of the possible 61 that was completed, on entering, with a perfect 4.0 US converted GPA.

He received a near perfect SAT score in Mathematics and Grammar Usage, which definitely placed him at the top of the applicant pool for selection.

The scholarship is to be used toward tuition, fees or any direct university charges such as on-campus room and board. The scholarship amount will be divided and will be credited to his tuition charge each semester, upon his enrollment for the 2017-2018 academic year.

As an International Student Scholar, he will receive the award each fall and spring of his undergraduate degree program provided he maintains full-time enrollment at Embry-Riddle and a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 at the end of each year.