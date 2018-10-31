A Dominican living in Canada will be recognized for representing Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean in trade and other issues by the National Ethnic Press & Media Council of Canada.

The award ceremony takes place on November 9, 2018.

The organization said the Delsol, who is Dominica’s Trade and Investment Commissioner for Dominica in Canada, is well recognized by the Caribbean diplomatic community in Toronto for her work.

It said that Delsol’s record was examined and that she has represented Dominica and the Caribbean in trade matters very well and is respected.

Delsol stated that she is honored and humbled to be recognized by the National Ethnic Press & Media Council of Canada.

“My service to the Caribbean community and my country Dominica is not optional: we all as residents of this world have a moral obligation to do what we can, when we can and how we can,” she stated.

On its website, the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada (NEPMCC) said it is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and integrate economic, social and culture interest of Ethnic communities into the mainstream of Canadian society.