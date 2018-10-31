Dominican Frances Delsol to be honored in CanadaDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 at 10:26 AM
A Dominican living in Canada will be recognized for representing Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean in trade and other issues by the National Ethnic Press & Media Council of Canada.
The award ceremony takes place on November 9, 2018.
The organization said the Delsol, who is Dominica’s Trade and Investment Commissioner for Dominica in Canada, is well recognized by the Caribbean diplomatic community in Toronto for her work.
It said that Delsol’s record was examined and that she has represented Dominica and the Caribbean in trade matters very well and is respected.
Delsol stated that she is honored and humbled to be recognized by the National Ethnic Press & Media Council of Canada.
“My service to the Caribbean community and my country Dominica is not optional: we all as residents of this world have a moral obligation to do what we can, when we can and how we can,” she stated.
On its website, the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada (NEPMCC) said it is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and integrate economic, social and culture interest of Ethnic communities into the mainstream of Canadian society.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
I say the sky is the limit for our Fran.
She has truly displayed all the qualities, of an unselfish community worker.
Congratulations Fran ,I look forward for the day,when you will represent us as a seating member in the Canadian parliament.
This is my dream and dreams do come true.
Janice l C
Great job on your organizational skills. Very hard worker. Few people are as dedicated as Frances.