Dominican based in Japan has graduated with a doctorate in Management and Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix.

Mc Donald Thomas (AKA, T.C.) is from the village of Wesley. He attended the Portsmouth Secondary School (PSS) and presently resides in Zama, Japan.

In a career spanning 26 years, Thomas has retired from the United States Navy as Lieutenant Commander. He served as Aircraft Maintenance Officer; Supply Officer and Personnel Officer.

He was an Adjunct undergraduate Business Professor at the Central Texas College, was an English as a Second Language Teacher at Central Texas College. He was also a Aircraft Maintenance Instructor, Central Texas College and Adjunct Graduate Business Professor, University of Phoenix

Dr. Thomas is the business owner of Takahashi Auto Parts Inc. based in Japan and T & R Auto Parts in Castle Comfort.

Among his academic achievements are Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Aircraft and Power plants license; Bachelor of Arts in English, University of Maryland University College; Master of Business Administration, University of Phoenix and now Doctorate in Management and Organizational Leadership, March 29, 2018

His dissertation was Japanese women aspiring to management positions in Kanagawa Japan in a qualitative narrative inquiry.