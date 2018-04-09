Dominican in Japan graduates with doctorateDominica News Online - Monday, April 9th, 2018 at 10:21 AM
Dominican based in Japan has graduated with a doctorate in Management and Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix.
Mc Donald Thomas (AKA, T.C.) is from the village of Wesley. He attended the Portsmouth Secondary School (PSS) and presently resides in Zama, Japan.
In a career spanning 26 years, Thomas has retired from the United States Navy as Lieutenant Commander. He served as Aircraft Maintenance Officer; Supply Officer and Personnel Officer.
He was an Adjunct undergraduate Business Professor at the Central Texas College, was an English as a Second Language Teacher at Central Texas College. He was also a Aircraft Maintenance Instructor, Central Texas College and Adjunct Graduate Business Professor, University of Phoenix
Dr. Thomas is the business owner of Takahashi Auto Parts Inc. based in Japan and T & R Auto Parts in Castle Comfort.
Among his academic achievements are Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Aircraft and Power plants license; Bachelor of Arts in English, University of Maryland University College; Master of Business Administration, University of Phoenix and now Doctorate in Management and Organizational Leadership, March 29, 2018
His dissertation was Japanese women aspiring to management positions in Kanagawa Japan in a qualitative narrative inquiry.
12 Comments
DNO is his qualification and achievement being spoken about because he is the next man tipped to run in the Wesley Constituency on the UWP ticket to replace Mr. Bazil?
Congrats to a real PhD..
I want to appeal to all Dominican doctorates to challenge yourselves and invest in something in Dominica..Use your heads, hearts and hands in service to the land that gave you birth.
Respect to all and congrats again to Mr. Thomas.
Awesome!! Learning never ends.
Well done uncle. Well done.
Kudos to you Sir! Keep up the good work.
Wow, I am truly inspired by your achievements, I hope others will do so as well.
Great achievement Sir
Respect and congratulations extended to you .
Congrats Mr.Tc
Mr. like to study boi.
congrats sir.
Don’t want to rain on your parade, but the University of Phoenix is a private school that is more concerned about profits than academic excellence.
Congratulations Sir and may God continue to Bless you always.
Congrats way to go