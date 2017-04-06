Dominican police officer working in the Royal Police Force of Antigua & Barbuda (RPFAB) has earned the first runner-up position in a regional awards programme that highlights the professional advancement of law enforcement officers.

This is the second time Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atlee Rodney has placed second in the Top Caribbean Career Move Award for 2017. The programme is organized by Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP).

Rodney told the Antigua OBSERVER that he was happy to receive the award and was sharing it with the entire RPFAB.

“I am very thankful for the nomination which was made by the police and the administrative staff and I am also thankful for my God who has been sustaining me and my family. I am also thankful for the officers that I have worked with for the past 35 years and supervisors that have encouraged me to develop myself and I am thankful for their contribution in my entire career,” he said.

He said the policing is a good career but officers must be equipped for the job which in turn enables them to deliver good outcomes.

“I always try to improve myself as an individual and I know if I can gain new knowledge, new experiences, then I can in turn assist the entire police force and by extension Antigua & Barbuda,” Rodney told the OBSERVER.

Rodney is from the village of Savanne Paile, Portsmouth.

He was a teacher at the Savanne Primary School before migrating to Antigua where he has been a police officer for a number of years.

He said he thanks his parents, family and relatives, villagers and teachers who have encouraged him to strive on in life.