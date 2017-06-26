Dominican journalist, Carlisle Jno Baptiste, was detained and questioned on Friday at Gatwick International Airport and was told he was traveling from a high-risk country.

His passport was also briefly taken.

He said the episode took between 10 to 15 minutes in a public area of the airport and it was very embarrassing.

“I was told I was coming from a high-risk country,” he stated.

The incident took place on Friday Jno Baptiste was in transit on his way to attend a media tour of the European Union’s headquarters in Brussels. He is a representative of Dominica News Online.

The tour was designed to give journalists insights into the different operational aspects of the European Union, so that they can fully appreciate the work of the organization. It is also geared towards providing them with the knowledge that could be vital with regards to the visibility of EU co-operation throughout the Caribbean region.

He had just arrived in Gatwick from Antigua when he was stopped by an immigration officer and a supervisor was called.

A form which gave the reasons for the detention was also written.

“The supervisor came to talk to me and ask where I was going,” Jno Baptiste stated.

He said he told the supervisor he was in transit to Brussels.

He remarked that the supervisor, who was very cordial, asked whether his luggage could be searched and he agreed.

He said a general search of his luggage was done including his computer and camera bag.

He noted that the search was done in public view.

“It was not done in any room,” Jno Baptiste said. “It was very embarrassing.”

He was asked whether he used illegal drugs but Jno Baptiste said his response was no.

He stated he told the supervisor that he is a retired FIFA referee and the two even began talking football.

The supervisor sounded apologetic for their action.

“He said I was coming from a high-risk country, so don’t feel too bad,” Jno Baptiste said.

His passport was eventually stamped and given back to him and he was allowed to go on his way.