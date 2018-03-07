Dominican journalist, Sharome Burton, will join 23 other young reporters from around the world for the third International Olympic Committee (IOC) Young Reporters Programme in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The programme takes place from September 30 to October 19.

Burton, who works as a sports reporter at state-owned DBS Radio, was nominated by the Dominica Olympic Committee and will join three other young reporters to represent the Americas at the programme.

He told DNO that he was honored for being chosen for such prestigious and competitive programme.

“It was a great feeling for me especially as a young person,” he said. “This is my first job, being a news and sports reporter at DBS but mostly in sports now.”

Burton was among the first graduate from a Mass Communication program at the Dominica State College. After that, he volunteered at DBS and one year ago was fully employed at the station.

According to the IOC, the young reporters will receive intensive class and field training in written, photographic, television, radio and new media reporting on the sport, as well as gain access to dedicated forums with guest speakers representing key international media organizations and senior Olympic officials. The programme will include a behind-the-scenes tour of the International Broadcast Centre and meetings with Olympic Channel programmers and reporters, who will also be reporting from Buenos Aires.

Burton described the programme as a great opportunity for him since it will be getting “top of the line instruction and guidance in terms of the different aspects of media work, photographic, written, social media and of course broadcast.”

He said he hopes to get some exposure to television, an area he is not very versed in.

“I think it will be an immense opportunity to learn the theory as well as the practical because I will be using it as a training ground and getting hands-on experience,” he stated.

He said that he hopes to be exposed to senior journalists working in the field and looks forward to working with the official Olympic broadcast team.

Burton also believes the programme will allow him to experience different cultures since, like any Olympic event, it involves participants from around the world.