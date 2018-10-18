Dominican journalist, Sharome Burton, has won the prestigious Steve Parry Award for the best young reporter at the 3rd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Young Reporters Programme in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He beat 35 other hand-picked outstanding young journalists from around the world who took part in the three-week programme which ran alongside the Youth Olympic Games.

A journalist at state-owned DBS Radio, Burton said the feeling after winning the award was ‘unimaginable.’

“I mean to be awarded this trophy in the namesake of Stephen Parry, one of the pioneers in Olympic broadcasting and sports journalism, is an immense honor,” he said. “I never imagined I would be at this stage, at the Youth Olympic, or being part of this programme. So it’s been really a massive, massive surprise to me to hear my name called up for that award.”

He described the programme as a ‘great learning experience’ which was very intense in foreign conditions and languages.

Burton said the scale of what he was doing at the programme was a far cry from what he was doing in Dominica.

“But I can say it’s been a great experience which can only serve me well going forward …” he stated.

He promised better things in his field in the future.

“It’s not just about being here, going through this and just leaving it pass you, leaving it in the past,” he said.

Burton, 22, was among the first graduate from a Mass Communication program at the Dominica State College. After that, he volunteered at DBS and was eventually fully employed at the station.

The Steve Parry Award was named after the former global sports editor of Reuters.