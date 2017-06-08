Dominican, Kelvin Alie is taking on the role of key strategist to the President and CEO at the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) effective immediately.

In this newly developed position, Executive Vice President at IFAW, he will ensure that the organization’s vision is translated into operational reality.

“Kelvin has progressively developed his leadership abilities and has served in several operational and programmatic roles during his long tenure with IFAW. I am confident that our staff, as well as the animals and landscapes we are working to protect and conserve, will benefit from his leadership, creativity and strategic commitment,” said Azzedine Downes, IFAW’s President and CEO.

Alie will work with senior executives from across the organization to implement the strategic action. He will serves as a key point of contact for the President and CEO in coordinating with the leadership team, the Board of Directors, committees and staff.

Alie joined IFAW’s International Operations Center in Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts in 2001 as Wildlife Project Coordinator and worked his way up to managerial and then director roles before moving to Washington, DC in 2009. Last year he was promoted as the Vice President of Conservation and Animal Welfare before assuming his current position.

Under his leadership, IFAW expanded international wildlife trade partnerships in Africa and Asia to combat wildlife crime with INTERPOL, non-governmental organizations and national and regional wildlife enforcement agencies. Additionally, he expanded wildlife law enforcement capacity-building, which provides training, equipment and support to frontline enforcement personnel as well as guidance and support to countries in developing plans to counter wildlife trafficking. This capacity-building initiative has delivered more than 95 wildlife law enforcement-related trainings in 39 countries, trained and equipped more than 3,000 frontline enforcement personnel and helped established the Horn of Africa Wildlife Enforcement Network.

Alie has more than 20 years of experience in wildlife conservation and got his start working for the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Department in Dominica. He helped establish CARIBWHALE, an association of whale watch operators across the Caribbean and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Conservation in the Caribbean Leadership Fellows Program (CLiC), an initiative supported by IFAW in partnership with the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service

When he is not working on international conservation and animal welfare issues, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, playing basketball, running and biking local trails in Maryland. He is also an active community volunteer.

He is based at IFAW’s office in Washington, D.C.