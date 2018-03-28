Dominican pilot at LIAT passesDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 28th, 2018 at 12:06 PM
Regional airline, LIAT, is mourning the death of one of its pilots, Dominican Martin Laville.
Laville passed away in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday night.
Antigua Observer reported he has been an employee of the airline since 2008.
He died of a suspected heart attack, the newspaper is reporting.
At the time of his death, Laville was not on duty.
The Observer also said that on Tuesday, Shavar Maloney, LIAT’s Corporate Communications Manager, extended condolences on behalf of the airline to Laville’s family and friends.
The Dash 8 captain was also a third-degree black belt instructor at Antigua Shotokan Karate Club.
His colleagues have expressed sadness over his passing.
Son of the soil, God is a jealous God , no more to face the stormy waves of life stormy seas, [and skies] I will meet you on the other side, may your family stay strong during those turbulences. [RIP].’
Rest in Peace Martin. You were always pleasant and love a good laugh. Fly with the Angels
RIP praying for your family
My sympathies to the family.. RIP sir.
Oh my … This is surely unsettling news. He was such a good friend and villager. You went soon after your mother’s passing. My family and I extend most sincere condolences to your family. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away.
HOTEP!
R.I.P Sir. A debt ALL born must pay.
Sympathies school mate to your family