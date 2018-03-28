Regional airline, LIAT, is mourning the death of one of its pilots, Dominican Martin Laville.

Laville passed away in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday night.

Antigua Observer reported he has been an employee of the airline since 2008.

He died of a suspected heart attack, the newspaper is reporting.

At the time of his death, Laville was not on duty.

The Observer also said that on Tuesday, Shavar Maloney, LIAT’s Corporate Communications Manager, extended condolences on behalf of the airline to Laville’s family and friends.

The Dash 8 captain was also a third-degree black belt instructor at Antigua Shotokan Karate Club.

His colleagues have expressed sadness over his passing.