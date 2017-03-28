Dominican receives high promotion in U.S. ArmyDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 at 10:35 AM
Dominican-born Kertiste A. Augustus, has been promoted to Chief Warrant Officer Four in the United States Army, and takes on the new title of CW4 Augustus.
Augustus was born in Dominica, attended the St. Mary’s Academy and enlisted in the US Army in February 1998.
Upon completion of Basic Training at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, he attended Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sam-Houston, Texas, earning the MOS 68W, Combat Medic. He followed his MOS training with Basic Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia.
In October 2002, CW4 Augustus reclassified to MOS 68J, Medical Logistics Specialist, setting the stage for his ascension into the Warrant Officer Corps in 2006 as a Property Accountability Technician, 920A.
Augustus has served in increasing roles of responsibility to include service as 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Property Book Officer, Senior Property Accountability Instructor/Writer. Logistics Automation Branch Property Book Officer for USAREUR G-4, Field Artillery Supply and Maintenance Management Branch OIC, Field Artillery Battery Commander and 1-30th Field Artillery Operation Officer, and Defense Forces and Public Support System-Army. CW4 Augustus is currently assigned to the White House Communications Agency, serving as the Property Book Officer.
His duty assignments include service with the following units: 44th Medical Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; 121st General Hospital, Yongsan, Korea;226th Medical Logistics Battalion, Miesau, Germany; 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Ansbach, Germany; Task Force XII Brigade, Balad, Iraq; USAREUR G-4, Heidelberg, Germany; C Battery/1-30th Field Artillery Battalion, Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM), Fort Lee, Virginia.
Augustus’ military education includes the Warrant Officer Candidate School (Honor Grad), Warrant Officer Basic Course (Distinguished Honor Grad), Warrant Officer Advanced Course (Honor Grad), Warrant Officer Intermediate Level Education (Honor Grad), Basic Instructor Trainer Course, Capability Developer Course, Manpower and Force Management Course, and the Joint Logistics Course.
Augustus’ civilian education includes an Associate’s of Arts from the University of Maryland University College, a Bachelors of Science in Multi-Disciplinary Studies (Psychology) from Grantham University of Oklahoma (Summa Cum Laude) he completed the Strategic Studies Program at the University of California- Berkeley and is currently a Doctoral candidate for Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology with North Western University.
Augustus’ awards and decorations include, but are not limited to, the Meritorious Service Medal (3OLC), the Army Commendation Medal (2OLC), THE Army Achievement Medal (6 OLC), the Army Good Conduct Medal (2 awards), the National Defense Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal (2 stars) the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medal as well as the Air Assault Badge, the Parachutist Badge and the German Parachutist Badge.
He is the recipient of the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara and Saint Martin Medal and is certifies as a Demonstrated Master Logistician (DML) by the International Society of Logistics in partnership with the U.S. Army Logistics University’s College of Professional and Continuing Education.
Augustus is the son General Secretary of the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union, Kertiste Augustus.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
16 Comments
Congrats to you and families
Congratulations.
Yess baby brother you did that…. ..so proud of you…..love you to eternity
when will all this senseless killing stop? When will the need for military power be a thing of the past. STOP CELEBRATING MEN WHO PROMOTE VIOLENCE AROUND THE WORLD. America’s army has done nothing but kill kill kill and now our people are being baited to join up and sacrifice for that cooperate greed as well. Shame on you young man.
Top guy. Would probably make a good leader in the dominican government.
So why united states doesnt help dominica if they got Dominica people working for them
Because Dominica can help itself. It is Dominicans that are too wicked that is why the country isnt progressing like it should. People keep letting these politicians tell us they dominica is poor, we are a poor country, the country doesnt have money blablabla. Now lets just imagine this was true (IT most certainly is not the case as we have millions floating through here daily), why cant we decide to work with the natural resources that we do have and begin to produce for ourselves? then when we have enough to share with neighbors we can export. technology and ingenuity is there, we are a brilliant people and can invent and use tradition to inspire new ways of doing things. why are we still using cutlass and garden for to till acres of soil? why dont we look into recycling out bottles (glass and plastic) why dont we process our fruits? why dont we sell our soil? why? there is a market for every resource in Dominica. minerals, wood, water, herbs, you name it. we can sustain ourselves.
Big up young man. Always knew you would excel!!
My son graduated from the same military location like he did , congrats my fellow Dominican, there are a lot of educated , experience Dominican diasporas out there who are yearning to come home to share there expertise , and to build the Island , we are not red, nor bleau we are Dominicans,
The Executive & Staff of the Waterfront & Allied Workers Union wishes to congratulate Kertiste A. Augustus Jr. on his promotion to Chief Warrant Officer Four in the United States Army, where he takes on the new title of CW4 Augustus. We also wish to congratulate his parents Kertist Augustus and Lyris Vigilante. Well done Kertist Jr. we are proud of you.
Kertist Augustus Jr. the members of the WAWU also wishes to congratulate you and your parents.
U send them.your pic looking young u look older in person way to go take all what they giving I didnt had the guts like u congrats
I too would like to add my voice in congratulating Kertiste A. Augustus Chief Warrant Officer Four in the U.S. Army. You make us all proud,….. as a People of Dominica and the Caribbean making impact on the world stage.
We need this young man back home to turn things around
PM please give this man a job. When was the time we had our
Police men and wemen face on DNO. we need out men and women in law
Enforcement in Dominica,to feel what that young man is feeling now for his
accomplishment..ON TOP OF THE WORLD
the man tell all you he want to come back home? and why PM must give him a job? why cant the Private sector employ him? Oh i forgot, The provate sector cannot even afford to hire their own employees, the Government with their NEP program has to pay the salaries of staff in the private sector. Why cant this young man create his own work? I am fed up of Dominicans running to the PM for everything they want. We have lost our will to work. we have lost our courage. We have become fat and lazy and selfish and greedy. I am happy that Mr. Augustus was able to move up in his ranks in the military. Good job it most likely was not easy. But i doubt you would want to come back to Dominica to join our local police force. You are more skilled than that.
Congrats my brother..well done