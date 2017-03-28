Dominican-born Kertiste A. Augustus, has been promoted to Chief Warrant Officer Four in the United States Army, and takes on the new title of CW4 Augustus.

Augustus was born in Dominica, attended the St. Mary’s Academy and enlisted in the US Army in February 1998.

Upon completion of Basic Training at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, he attended Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sam-Houston, Texas, earning the MOS 68W, Combat Medic. He followed his MOS training with Basic Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia.

In October 2002, CW4 Augustus reclassified to MOS 68J, Medical Logistics Specialist, setting the stage for his ascension into the Warrant Officer Corps in 2006 as a Property Accountability Technician, 920A.

Augustus has served in increasing roles of responsibility to include service as 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Property Book Officer, Senior Property Accountability Instructor/Writer. Logistics Automation Branch Property Book Officer for USAREUR G-4, Field Artillery Supply and Maintenance Management Branch OIC, Field Artillery Battery Commander and 1-30th Field Artillery Operation Officer, and Defense Forces and Public Support System-Army. CW4 Augustus is currently assigned to the White House Communications Agency, serving as the Property Book Officer.

His duty assignments include service with the following units: 44th Medical Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; 121st General Hospital, Yongsan, Korea;226th Medical Logistics Battalion, Miesau, Germany; 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Ansbach, Germany; Task Force XII Brigade, Balad, Iraq; USAREUR G-4, Heidelberg, Germany; C Battery/1-30th Field Artillery Battalion, Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM), Fort Lee, Virginia.

Augustus’ military education includes the Warrant Officer Candidate School (Honor Grad), Warrant Officer Basic Course (Distinguished Honor Grad), Warrant Officer Advanced Course (Honor Grad), Warrant Officer Intermediate Level Education (Honor Grad), Basic Instructor Trainer Course, Capability Developer Course, Manpower and Force Management Course, and the Joint Logistics Course.

Augustus’ civilian education includes an Associate’s of Arts from the University of Maryland University College, a Bachelors of Science in Multi-Disciplinary Studies (Psychology) from Grantham University of Oklahoma (Summa Cum Laude) he completed the Strategic Studies Program at the University of California- Berkeley and is currently a Doctoral candidate for Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology with North Western University.

Augustus’ awards and decorations include, but are not limited to, the Meritorious Service Medal (3OLC), the Army Commendation Medal (2OLC), THE Army Achievement Medal (6 OLC), the Army Good Conduct Medal (2 awards), the National Defense Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal (2 stars) the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medal as well as the Air Assault Badge, the Parachutist Badge and the German Parachutist Badge.

He is the recipient of the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara and Saint Martin Medal and is certifies as a Demonstrated Master Logistician (DML) by the International Society of Logistics in partnership with the U.S. Army Logistics University’s College of Professional and Continuing Education.

Augustus is the son General Secretary of the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union, Kertiste Augustus.