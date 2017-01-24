Dominican reported missing at sea from GuadeloupeDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 at 8:59 AM
A Dominican, who has according to reports has been in Guadeloupe for a few weeks, has been reported missing at sea.
He has been identified as Gideon Corriette.
Reports are that Corriette and two friends went out to sea from Guadeloupe on January 17, however, their boat began experiencing difficulties and started sinking.
A distress signal was sent out from the boat, which according to reports was south-west of the French island at the time.
The French Coast Guard responded but intensive searches have so far proved futile.
Sources in Guadeloupe told DNO that the search continues, however at least one relative said that it appears everyone has given up on finding the three men.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
What is going on??? LORD guide our children…smh
Lord give the family strength. Wherever he is I pray that he i safe.
wow!