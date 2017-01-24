A Dominican, who has according to reports has been in Guadeloupe for a few weeks, has been reported missing at sea.

He has been identified as Gideon Corriette.

Reports are that Corriette and two friends went out to sea from Guadeloupe on January 17, however, their boat began experiencing difficulties and started sinking.

A distress signal was sent out from the boat, which according to reports was south-west of the French island at the time.

The French Coast Guard responded but intensive searches have so far proved futile.

Sources in Guadeloupe told DNO that the search continues, however at least one relative said that it appears everyone has given up on finding the three men.