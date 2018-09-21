Earlier this week Dominican got some bad rap in the media in Antigua and Barbuda but days later, praises are at an all-time high for a citizen from the Nature Isle.

That’s because a Dominican named William Barber is being hailed a hero for saving the lives of two young children who were trapped in a burning building on Wednesday night.

Barber told the media that on the night of the incident, he was riding his bicycle and noticed house on fire at the junction of Tanner and Cross Streets in St. Johns.

He reacted instantly.

“When I heard the little children and them a cry for help I throw down the bicycle and I head to the window,” he recalled.

He told state media that after trying the front door with no success to gain access into the building, he tried to push his way through a window, but this also proved futile.

“I had to take a big stone and buss de window and then put my whole entire body inside… I (was) calling them for them to come to meet me and I just take them out; two of them,” he explained.

It was reported that a six, three and two-year-old were all by themselves in the house at the time of the fire and the eldest had escaped seeking help.

One of the children was kept overnight at the hospital while the two others were treated and discharged.