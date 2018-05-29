Jodeen Shereen Shillingford, from Wesley, was named the 2018 Valedictorian and top-ranking graduate at the Grambling State University graduation which took place earlier this month.

She graduated with a 3.92 GPA earning Bachelors in Accounting and Computer Information Systems.

Shillingford began her education at the Wesley Primary School where she was named Valedictorian. She went on to the North East Comprehensive School where she had also named Valedictorian in 2009 and was honored with outstanding performance awards for all seven of the subjects she undertook.

She continued on to the Dominica State College where she earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration and received an award for outstanding performance in 2012.

In 2015 she received a scholarship from the Government of Dominica to pursue her degree at the Grambling State University (GSU).

At GSU she was known across the campus as one of the university’s most involved students.

“Most people and professors know Jodeen for her work,” said Dr. Donald White, Dean of Grambling State’s College of Business. “Shillingford is one of those students who worked in the background but brought a lot of energy to the classroom and her involvement.”

During her time at Grambling State, Shillingford volunteered with a number of organizations both on and off campus.

The university said her volunteerism included outreach through the National Association of Black Accountants; Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program; Louisiana CPA (LCPA) Student Chapter, Beta Gamma Sigma; Sigma Alpha Pi; and the International Students Organization.

Apart from her GSU honors, Shillingford has a long long list of accomplishments from organizations across the US including:

-Who’s Who Among Students in Colleges and Universities

-President’s List each semester since enrolling at GSU

-College of Business Academic Scholar (2016 -2017)

-LCPA Educational Foundation Scholar (2017-2018)

-National Association of Black Accountants Regional Scholar (2016-2017)

-National Association of Black Accountants National Scholar (2017)

-North-East LCPA Scholar (2016-2017)

-GSU Radiothon Scholar (2016)

-Tom Joyner Scholar (2016)

-Workforce and Innovation for a Stronger Economy (WISE) Scholar (2017)

-College of Business Student for Professional Development, (2015)

-GSU’s High Ability Program (2016-2017)

Shillingford plans to earn a master’s degree in Accountancy and Finance.

When she was growing up in Wesley her interest lay primarily in her family, education, church [Seventh Day Adventist, Wesley], her few but close friends and also in acquiring new skills including sewing and culinary.

Her mother, Renellie Jones (otherwise known as Claudette Pierre), did her best to assist her financially when she was able, nevertheless, Shillingford took advantage of various job opportunities and sponsorships on campus to aid herself in the completion of the degree and further fund her livelihood.

Her father is Michael Shillingford.