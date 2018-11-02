Dominican Dr. Caryl Lockhart DVM MsC Ph.D., will be the lead Coordinator for the In-Service Applied Veterinary Epidemiology (ISAVET) Program, a newly launched joint venture by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the US-based, Institute for Infectious Animal Diseases.

Lockhart, a veterinarian, will coordinate the entire program as well as teach various modules.

Some 180 veterinarians drawn from 14 African countries will benefit from the ISAVET Program which was launched this week by the FAO and the Institute for Infectious Animal Diseases (IIAD), part of Texas A&M AgriLife Research.

The countries involved in the 12-month long program include Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Program will be directed from an approach involving public, animal and wildlife health as well as pathogens that cross institutional mandates and geographic boundaries.

From her location in Uganda, the site of the first training program, Dr. Lockhard told DNO that participants will receive training in essential competencies and skills necessary for front-line veterinarians.

Lockhart said this type of training is essential.

“It is urgent given the increasing emergence and spread of animal and zoonotic diseases. Veterinary services are by far least equipped to meet these challenges compared to human health systems in developing countries,” she stated.

She added that there are many animal diseases that could affect crucial livestock including Foot and Mouth disease, African Swine Fever, Rift Valley Fever, Avian Influenza, Trypanosomiasis among others.

Approximately 60 trainees will graduate from the Program in 2018, with an additional 120 trainees expected to graduate in 2019.

Dr. Lockhart, who hails from the village of Pointe Mitchel, will be conducting training in regional centers in Uganda, Senegal, Kenya, Ghana and Cote d’ Ivoire.